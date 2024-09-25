Tears of joy as Yorkshire Children's Charity event at Grantley Hall raises £1m

The Yorkshire Children’s Charity hosted its spectacular charity event, A Night Under The Stars, in partnership with Grantley Hall recently and it exceeded all expectations, raising an incredible £1m to help support the region’s children in need.

The evening, hosted by Helen Skelton and set in Grantley Hall’s magnifcent glass orangery, was magical. Designed by acclaimed party architect Johnny Roxburgh, with floral arrangements by Fulford Flowers, it was glamour and paying guests keen to support the charity enjoyed a champagne reception followed by an exquisite four-course banquet, crafted by Grantley Hall’s executive chef Simon Crannage.

The highlight of the night was a sensational performance by Olly Murs, which left the audience dancing until the early hours. There were also performances by opera singer Olivia Safe, singer-songwriter Finn Forsterand the London Community Gospel Choir

As fireworks lit up the sky, the event lived up to its name, creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance. The charity auction during "A Night Under The Stars” was a highlight of the evening, offering an array of incredible prizes. Guests had the opportunity to bid on exclusive items such as guitars signed by music legends Ed Sheeran, Sting, Sam Fender, Hank Marvin, and Mark Knopfler, as well as “money can’t buy” experiences like a private dinner with Piers Morgan and a once-in-a-lifetime golf experience at the world-renowned Old Head Golf Links.

A Night Under the Stars

Other luxurious prizes included a seven-night cruise valued at £20,000, overnight stays in the UK, USA, and Ireland, and dinners at top-tier restaurants like Northcote and prestigious London establishments. Additionally, bespoke illustrations from a celebrated artist were up for grabs, alongside premium items generously donated by Harrods, Boodles, McLaren, ITV, and First Direct Arena, ensuring an unforgettable auction for all in attendance.

With one in three children in Yorkshire living in poverty, the goal of raising £1 million was central to the evening. Thanks to the generosity of those who attended and contributed, the charity can now provide essential items, support services, and memorable days out for children across the region.

“People’s generosity never ceases to amaze me, and I’m so incredibly proud of what we have managed to achieve together,” said Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity. “A Night Under The Stars has allowed us to collectively do something significant for our children, and the communities that we support.

“We are a steadfast needs-led organisation and it is clear from the applications we are receiving that the need in Yorkshire has never been greater. The percentage of children living in poverty has now risen to its highest level in over 20 years. One in three children now live in poverty, with the highest prevalence of childhood disability found amongst the poorest regions.

Helen Skelton hosted the event

“When a child looks me in the eye and tells me that a trip to them farm with Yorkshire Children’s Charity has been the best day of their life, I want more children to be able to experience that. I want children with complex needs and disabilities to have access to life-changing equipment and as a mother, I can’t bear the thought of not being able to give them a coat to keep warm and dry.

"Setting a target of £1 million was always ambitious, but I believe that we owed it to our children who cannot advocate for themselves to do so. With the money raised at A Night Under The Stars, we can now support over 25,000 children living at a disadvantage in Yorkshire, and we cannot thank everyone involved enough for their unwavering support.”

Richard Sykes, Managing Director of Grantley Hall said, “This event is such a special occasion in our calendar and we are truly honoured to be the host venue for such a prestigious event and to play our part in raising such a large sum of money for our charity partner. A huge amount of work has been taking place, behind the scenes, to pull this event together and we couldn’t be prouder of what we have all achieved and delivered on the night.‘’

Helen Skelton, host of the evening, said: “I am still digesting what this charity achieves. Iam very much in awe of Charlotte and Annabel and the whole team. Sometimes you meet women who knock your socks off in the best possible way. Epic Achievement.”

Yorkshire Children's Charity CEO Charlotte Farrington at the event