A new sales centre is set to open at the Adel Square residential development in Adel, North Leeds, for the first time on Saturday, June 22.

It showcases the scheme which will provide 72 sustainable new homes. These include the sympathetic conversion of a series of listed buildings, along with contemporary new-build properties.

There will be a choice of two, three, four and five bedroom homes on the 12 acre site, which is surrounded by carefully planned landscaping, trees and improved footpaths, along with a woodland walk with easy access to the Adel Wood Nature Reserve.

Adel Square is the latest development from Yorkshire based developer Advent Developments. The company has extensive experience of new build, while many of its homes are created from historic buildings.

New builds and conversions add character to the new Adel Square development

Tim Reeve of Advent Developments says: “We love regenerating historic buildings and breathing new life into these wonderful spaces. At Adel Square they will sit effortlessly alongside new-build homes to create a truly wonderful environment.”