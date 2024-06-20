The Adel Square development in North Leeds featuring new builds and conversions of historic buildings is set to open its sales centre
It showcases the scheme which will provide 72 sustainable new homes. These include the sympathetic conversion of a series of listed buildings, along with contemporary new-build properties.
There will be a choice of two, three, four and five bedroom homes on the 12 acre site, which is surrounded by carefully planned landscaping, trees and improved footpaths, along with a woodland walk with easy access to the Adel Wood Nature Reserve.
Adel Square is the latest development from Yorkshire based developer Advent Developments. The company has extensive experience of new build, while many of its homes are created from historic buildings.
Tim Reeve of Advent Developments says: “We love regenerating historic buildings and breathing new life into these wonderful spaces. At Adel Square they will sit effortlessly alongside new-build homes to create a truly wonderful environment.”
The sales centre is located at the top of the East Moor Lane entrance to the site, off Sir George Martin Drive. From June 22, the opening times are 10am to 5pm, Thursday to Monday. For more information call 07812 623523 or visit www.adelsquare.co.uk.
