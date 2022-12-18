With its busy market towns and attractive villages, the Yorkshire Dales is an area where young first time buyers are drawn to.

Property investors and buyers are attracted to rural areas of the Dales, particularly its small villages and hamlets or in farmsteads. Whilst much of the Dales is considered expensive, there are certain locations that young first time buyers look in when house or flat hunting.

Though the Yorkshire Dales National Park was only designated in 1954, most of its landscape was occupied thousands of years ago and the beautiful land has remained unspoilt ever since. Its rich history and picturesque views make it an ideal place to live as there is so much to see and do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is likely that first time buyers will be competing with second home and holiday let markets in areas of the Dales, which has seen prices shooting up. As well as finding your desired location and writing a list of conditions your property must meet, first time buyers are encouraged to decide on their budget and find locations that match their desired prices.

General view of Richmond. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post spoke to director and chartered surveyor at Robin Jessop, Tim Gower, about the most affordable areas of the Dales that first time buyers are looking in.

“I can confirm that in most respects, young first time buyers will principally look at the largest market towns which include Bedale in Lower Wensleydale, Richmond and Leyburn in mid-Wensleydale and then Sedbergh to the west,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is because they do serve as a central hub for most leading jobs in the Yorkshire Dales. However, what we have found is that many first time buyers have now considered moving further west, particularly if their work area covers this patch.

“Having said that, they will then face stronger demand from the second home and holiday let markets, which does tend to push prices beyond what first time buyers can reasonably afford in these areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you may also expect, there is also strong demand of being situated in attractive villages in properties where home working is possible – which is evident in the most recent changing working patterns - within the last two years.