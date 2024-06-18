The robust Grade II listed house is packed full of charm and character and if walls could talk it would surely have some tales to tell for it lived through the time when the village was at the heart of a highly successful smuggling operation.

In the 1700s, the bay was the Yorkshire coast’s hottest spot for contraband after the government imposed huge import duties on tea, silk, tobacco and spirits with the objective of paying for wars in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large tariffs meant that a pound of tea cost a week’s wages. Entrepreneurial locals realised that the village’s geography made it the perfect place to smuggle in illicit “duty free” goods from abroad. Now, Robin Hood’s Bay is best known as a holiday hotspot and one of Yorkshire’s “must see” places to visit.

A sitting room with great views

Dock Cottage, on the market with Hope and Braim estate agency, is packed full of charm with quirky rooms set over four floors that all enjoy views over the hustle and bustle of the Dock and the coast beyond.

The property is now a successful holiday let that comes with private parking at the top of the village. On the ground floor is a breakfast kitchen that has a range of fitted cabinets, space for a breakfast table with seating and a storage cupboard. A corkscrew staircase leads up to the sitting room that has a log burner and sofa and chairs where guests can curl up and keep warm while watching the waves crash onto the dock.

There is also a WC on this floor and a lobby that has steps down to the street. On the upper levels, there is a bedroom on each floor with an en-suite bathroom on the first floor and beamed ceilings on the top floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cottage has electric central heating throughout and there is private parking up on Laburnum Avenue at the top of the village and is on a separate title from the cottage but is included in the sale.

The house for sale is the white on at the bottom of the street with steps leading up

The cottages' tenure is an ancient lease, called a "Chomley Lease" dating from the 1600's, which is common for period properties in Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby and other villages. There are no charges associated with these leases and generally an indemnity policy is offered.