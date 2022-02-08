4. Spiral Straw Bale Studio

What could be more romantic than sleeping under the stars with your partner or stargazing from the comfort of your own bed? Relax in this beautiful and unique hand-built straw bale studio which overlooks the countryside. As it accommodates four people, why not double date with your friends? Location: Canterbury, England. Price per night: £140. Sleeps: Four.

Photo: Airbnb