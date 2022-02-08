The Heaton at Claremont Apartments in Leeds. (Pic credit: Airbnb)

The most romantic Airbnb getaways for a Valentine’s Day staycation according to experts - and Leeds has made the list

Take a relaxing staycation and stay overnight at one of these romantic Airbnbs this Valentine’s Day.

By Liana Jacob
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:51 pm

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner on Monday, February 14, couples across the country will need inspiration for where to go to enjoy their time together.

A cosy and intimate weekend getaway would be ideal, so to help you decide where to take your special someone, short-term rental insurance expert Duuo has analysed the UK’s February Airbnb listings and picked out 15 of the most romantic homes for two to rent.

Leeds was considered the most romantic staycation spot in the UK.

1. The Heaton at Claremont Apartments

This deluxe apartment located in the city centre of Leeds is a luxury space for couples looking for a relaxing and pampered experience this Valentine’s Day. Location: Leeds, England. Price per night: £148. Sleeps: Two.

2. Sumptuous Super King Apartment

You can treat your partner like royalty in this beautiful Georgian apartment, complete with luxury furnishings, a king-sized bed and your very own drawing room. Location: Edinburgh, Scotland. Price per night: £263. Sleeps: Two.

3. 17th Century Paper Mill on The Meon River

This converted Paper Mill cottage offers a stunning view of the Meon River, the perfect backdrop for a romantic weekend away for two. Location: Hampshire, England. Price per night: £115. Sleeps: Two.

4. Spiral Straw Bale Studio

What could be more romantic than sleeping under the stars with your partner or stargazing from the comfort of your own bed? Relax in this beautiful and unique hand-built straw bale studio which overlooks the countryside. As it accommodates four people, why not double date with your friends? Location: Canterbury, England. Price per night: £140. Sleeps: Four.

