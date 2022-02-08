With Valentine’s Day just around the corner on Monday, February 14, couples across the country will need inspiration for where to go to enjoy their time together.
A cosy and intimate weekend getaway would be ideal, so to help you decide where to take your special someone, short-term rental insurance expert Duuo has analysed the UK’s February Airbnb listings and picked out 15 of the most romantic homes for two to rent.
Leeds was considered the most romantic staycation spot in the UK.
1. The Heaton at Claremont Apartments
This deluxe apartment located in the city centre of Leeds is a luxury space for couples looking for a relaxing and pampered experience this Valentine’s Day. Location: Leeds, England. Price per night: £148. Sleeps: Two.
Photo: Airbnb
2. Sumptuous Super King Apartment
You can treat your partner like royalty in this beautiful Georgian apartment, complete with luxury furnishings, a king-sized bed and your very own drawing room. Location: Edinburgh, Scotland. Price per night: £263. Sleeps: Two.
Photo: Airbnb
3. 17th Century Paper Mill on The Meon River
This converted Paper Mill cottage offers a stunning view of the Meon River, the perfect backdrop for a romantic weekend away for two. Location: Hampshire, England. Price per night: £115. Sleeps: Two.
Photo: Airbnb
4. Spiral Straw Bale Studio
What could be more romantic than sleeping under the stars with your partner or stargazing from the comfort of your own bed? Relax in this beautiful and unique hand-built straw bale studio which overlooks the countryside. As it accommodates four people, why not double date with your friends? Location: Canterbury, England. Price per night: £140. Sleeps: Four.
Photo: Airbnb