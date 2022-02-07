With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, head florist at Interflora, Vicky Salmon, has picked out her top three red roses and has also given some insight into why red roses are considered the flower of Valentine’s Day.

Why are red roses considered a symbol of love?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Believe it or not, presenting roses as a symbol of love and affection actually dates back thousands of years and originated from Greek Mythology.

These are the three best types of red roses to give to your special someone this Valentine's Day. (Pic credit: Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP / Getty Images)

It states that the tears of Aphrodite, the Goddess of love, and the blood of her lover together caused rose bushes to grow from the ground.

When the Romans decided to make Aphrodite their Goddess Venus, they kept the rose as a symbol of love and beauty.

Now we continue to use this symbol as an expression of love and the flower has widely been sold on Valentine’s Day as a result.

What are the three best types of red roses for Valentine’s Day?

According to Ms Salmon, these are her top three red roses.

1. The Freedom Rose

If you are on the hunt for a luxury bouquet, large in size, with a velvety texture and semi matte green foliage, then these are the red roses for you.

“When you look closely at this bouquet, you can see that the oval buds open delicately into a double bloom flower, creating an impactful bouquet that oozes luxury and romance,” she said.

“[This makes] it an ideal red rose to gift this Valentine’s Day.”

2. Naomi Rose

These are considered to be one of the most royally dignified types of roses.

Ms Salmon said: “This particular red rose is the perfect addition to a Valentine’s bouquet. The petals are large in size, opening into a deep red colour.

“The bloom also has soft, velvety petals with a wonderfully subtle sweet fragrance. Its striking look, and pleasing floral odor will be sure to have the receiver feeling special.”

3. The Ever Red Rose

Ever Red Roses are thought to be the perfect example of a red rose, Ms Salmon says.

“The symmetry of this rose is simply stunning, which makes it perfect for Valentine’s bouquet,” she said.

“It is a distinctive rose, with a velvety deep red centre which is revealed ever so subtly by each petal as it opens.