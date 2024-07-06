The renaissance of this Yorkshire coastal town is complete but it still offers good value for buyers

It was the pandemic that put rocket fuel under Saltburn-by-the-sea when holidays abroad were off the cards due to countries imposing quarantines, entry bans and other travel restrictions for those wanting to visit.

Holidays in Britain boomed and with the hotspots quickly fully booked, maps were consulted to help those looking for alternative coastal villages and towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saltburn was an obvious choice for those who failed to find a place to stay in Whitby, Sandsend or Runswick Bay and so began a love affair for those who came, saw for the first time and were not disappointed.

One bedroom apartment on Marine Parade with seaviews £250,000 with The Modern House

The town has a beautiful beach with the last remaining pier in Yorkshire, waves for surfing, great views and a friendly community plus wonderful countryside and the Cleveland Way on the doorstep.

Word spread and the town has been altered by it. House prices have risen as some of those who visited for the first time were bowled over by what money could buy there. The number of properties being turned into holiday lets has also increased.

Most recently, interest in the town has been further boosted by Saltburn being named the UK's best staycation spot for 2024 by Simply Seaviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Pease would be delighted. The wealthy Victorian entrepreneur and a director of the Stockton and Darlington Railway founded the town after experiencing a vision of what that stretch of the coast could be when walking from Marske to the cliffs one day in 1859.

Saltburn

He envisaged a seaside resort and, of course, a railway station. His legacy remains and the station is still operational and his architectural legacy can be seen at the Zetland Hotel, which is now apartments, the Pier and what is now the oldest water balanced cliff lift still in operation in Britain.

The seafront streets he named after jewels are there too, including Pearl, Diamond, Amber, Ruby, Emerald, Garnet and Coral, all with"Pease" inscribed in their bricks.

As he was a Quaker there were no pubs while he drew breath but there are now, along with trendy bars and places to eat.Caroline and Julian Brown, who run the much-loved Rose & Brown Vintage Fairs, moved from Shipley to Saltburn in October 2022 after his parents expressed a desire to live by the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew Saltburn because we went there to drop off flyers for our vintage fairs in Whitby and suggested they might want to take a look at it,” says Caroline.

This terraced house on Upleatham Street is £215,000 with Inglebys estate agents

They went, they saw and they bought a home there and Caroline and Julian followed them and have no regrets.

“It’s brilliant here. We had previously lived in Brighton and missed being by the sea, it’s very therapeutic,” says Caroline, who adds: “Saltburn has changed from a fairly quiet seaside town to a place that attracts hipsters and lots more tourists.

“It has fabulous Victorian buildings, a lovely community feel and some really nice cafes, pubs and independent shops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter includes Saltburn Studios and Gallery, which has studios occupied by artists and makers. There’s also the Creation gallery selling work by artists, photographers, jewellers, potters, designers, crafters, makers and lovers of retro.

Hillingdon House, Saltburn, £850,000 with Inglebys estate agents

Caroline adds that there is plenty to do and see, especially at weekends. Surfing is a popular sport and Saltburn has numerous festivals and events, including the Rose & Brown vintage fair at Saltburn Arts community hall on September 14. For details of all events on offer visit www.saltburn.org.uk/events/

There is also the local farmer's market every second Saturday where you can buy food, local crafts and artwork.

Valley Gardens is a beautiful park with ornamental ponds and a Victorian tearoom and the town also has a miniature railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Rightmove, properties in Saltburn had an overall average price of £262,994 over the last year.

The majority of sales in the last 12 months were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £252,452. Terraced properties sold for an average of £260,505, with detached properties fetching an average of £378,145.

Overall, sold prices in Saltburn over the last year were six per cent up on the previous year and 16 per cent up on the 2019 peak of £226,270.

Jason Worton of Inglebys estate agents says: “Saltburn has changed since Covid when there was a massive influx of visitors. There are now more bars and restaurants here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also had a surge in people buying properties as holiday lets, though that market is a bit over-saturated and somehave come back to the market and have been bought as homes.”