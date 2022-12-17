The Stitch Society founder shows us how she dresses her Yorkshire home near Haworth for Christmas

Like most creatives, Charlotte Meek loves Christmas because it’s an excuse to go mad and redecorate with no lasting consequences and no need to think about the latest trends. Many marketing experts have tried and failed to sell us fashionable festive “must-haves” but they have generally failed. The black Christmas tree being a prime example. Charlotte’s home near Haworth is dressed up to the nines with a mix of old festive favourites and more recent buys. She bought the property 15 years ago after falling in love with its large garden, which overlooks a beck.

Built in the 1990s as part of a small estate, the house looks tiny from the front but from the rear you can see that it is a full three storeys high. There is a sitting room and a bedroom on the ground floor, two bedrooms, an office, en-suite and a house bathroom on the top floor and a large living kitchen overlooking the garden on the lower ground floor.

“The house was a little dated when I bought it but I’ve gradually modernised it and it’s been a great family home,” says Charlotte, who has two grown-up children, along with Bob, an adorable Schnauzer dog.

The biggest project was moving the kitchen from the ground floor to the lower ground floor. The new cabinetry and island are from Howdens and look a million dollars topped with marble from Keighley based www.selectsolidsurfaces.co.uk.

The vintage machinist stools are from Etsy and the pendant lights are from Graham and Green. W hat looks like parquet flooring is wood-effect vinyl from Karndean, which looks like the real dea and is far easier to keep clean and fresh, a serious consideration when you have pets.

Her furniture is a mix of new and vintage . Of the latter, some she has inherited or found and some was bought from local traders, including one of her favourite hunting grounds, Amazing Finds in Bingley.

The mid-century sideboard had been left in the attic of her previous house and is one of her favourite pieces thanks to its abundance of storage and the long top that is perfect for display purposes.

She spotted her 1960s dining table in a nearby garden when she was walking the dog. “I asked the owner why it was there and it was because she couldn’t fit it in the house so she let me have it,” says Charlotte.

Art has a major presence and includes pieces she has brought from her parents home , along with old and new finds that she has bought when travelling and visiting fairs, including the Saltaire Makers Fair, where she takes a stall for her business, The Stitch Society, each year.

Hawksby’s gallery in Haworth is another favourite hunting ground and the prints in the kitchen are by Yorkshire artist Hannah Turlington who also designed prints for The Stitch Society’s gifts section for sewing enthusiasts.

She and her team, who have a workshop in Keighley, design and make stylish, eco-friendly and durable workwear, including the best-selling aprons, much-loved by restaurants.

They also make a range of clothing, including the gorgeous corduroy dress she is wearing in our picture, along with coats, smocks, trousers, shirts and also coats in denim and linen.

All of the hard-wearing fabrics are sourced in the UK and all the garments have a 10-year guarantee. They are simple, stylish and durable and won’t date. They are the complete opposite of throwaway fashion.

The decision to launch the award-wining, sustainable business was prompted by Charlotte’s devastating stage three bowel cancer diagnosis in 2011.

She says: “It was a very difficult time and so I decided to get myself a studio as somewhere to go to try and keep sane and take my mind off things and it really helped me.

“I studied textiles at Huddersfield University and worked in textile marketing for 10 years before taking a City and Guilds qualification in dressmaking.

“I’d always loved textiles and making clothes for me and the children. The cancer made me think, why not do it for a living and set up a business doing something I really enjoy?

“That’s what I did and I love what I do. A diagnosis like the one I had does change your outlook on life.”

Her business has also made her part of the designer maker community and she loves buying from other artists and makers, many of whom she met at art fairs when she first launched The Stitch Society.

“Meeting so many brilliant makers has been one of the great joys of what I do. I’ve got some beautiful jewellery and art prints from fairs and I found the best scented candles ever.

“They are by Lesley Bramwell of Essence and Alchemy. They smell amazing and they are 100 per cent natural, made with essential oils,” says Charlotte.

Candles are always a defining feature of her festive decor and the tree, while the tree, which has pride of place in the sitting room, is faux and she adds : “definitely not themed.

“We bought the children a Christmas decoration each, every year so they all bring back memories of where and when they were bought and the collection has grown over the years.”

The rope ladder tree in the kitchen is hung with glass baubles from Toast and with wooden decorations from Christmas markets in Germany.

The piano in the living kitchen has a book of carols ready to be played and the adjacent wall is papered in sheet music.

Christmas Day traditions include opening stockings first thing, while Charlotte loves cooking and enjoys making Christmas dinner though turkey is off the menu. “I grew up with parents who never had turkey so Christmas is usually beef,” she says.