The two Yorkshire coast town which are the most in-demand for home buyers

Rightmove, which carried out the analysis, defined the most in-demand coastal areas as those which received the highest numbers of enquiries via its website in 2021.

It found Whitby property prices had risen 17 per cent to an average £254,218 and Filey’s by 13 per cent to £214,617. But the biggest rise was 20 per cent in Padstow, Cornwall, where prices rose to £658,588.

Tim Bannister, of Rightmove, said: “After a year where coastal locations really captured the imagination of British buyers, it’s interesting to reflect on how the overall picture looks at the end of the year.

Whitby is popular with home buyers

"In terms of average asking price growth, homeowners in Cornwall and Devon are the real winners this year, with properties in some areas outpacing the national average, though this does mean that it is increasingly difficult for some locals to get onto the ladder.

"Overall, this has been the year that either through changed lifestyle priorities, or the ability to work remotely, living in coastal areas has become possible for more buyers, which is reflected in the data we’re seeing in this study.”

Earlier this week, an exclusive report for The Yorkshire Post by Savills reveals how Yorkshire house prices have fared this year and over the last 10 years. The region’s average residential property price a decade ago was £132,380 and is now £185,968, revealing a 40.5 per cent growth.

Filey has also seen an increase in property prices

The study based on Land Registry details the rises in all local authority areas between 2011 and 2021 and shows some interesting results.