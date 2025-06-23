The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Barclays, only 16 per cent of renters believe homeownership is achievable within the next five years, with nearly two-fifths (38 per cent) pointing to the hefty deposit required as a major obstacle to owning property.

While the odds may appear to be stacked against the next generation of homebuyers, it’s looking as if the tables are about to turn. Thanks to a wave of innovative mortgage options and current market conditions, prospective homebuyers are finding themselves in a more advantageous position than ever before.

One of the most significant developments for first time buyers is the return of 100 per cent mortgages, and this can look slightly different depending on the lender and your individual circumstances. If you’re a renter and have continuously met your payments for a set period of time, some lenders now take this into account as part of your eligibility. Alternatively, family members can help you access 100 per cent lending using equity in their property or cash savings as security against the mortgage. For many, a direct consequence of being a reluctant renter is the struggle to save a significant lump sum, which is why 100 per cent lending is such a valuable option. However, these can typically only be accessed through the support of a mortgage broker, and they aren’t necessarily for everyone. This is where the value of seeking expert advice really comes into its own, not only to access exclusive deals, but to navigate complex criteria and ensure the mortgage you choose aligns with your needs.

Andrew Milnes, head of the Mortgage Advice Bureau, Bingley

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to a typical homebuyer. That’s why the market has adapted its solutions accordingly to cater to as many financial circumstances as possible. Here are just some of the options that a broker can talk you through:

Smaller deposit: Certain lenders require a much smaller deposit to be paid upfront (compared to the standard 10 per cent), making it easier for you to save.

Reduced property prices: There are new build schemes available that entitle you to purchase the property at reduced market value, although bear in mind that this is subject to specific regions and eligibility criteria.

Boosted income: Lenders or family members can contribute to your mortgage affordability by boosting your borrowing power, helping you to stretch your income that little bit further.

Several factors are making the current economic climate particularly favourable for first time buyers. We now have real wage growth, lower mortgage rates, and a favourable rate outlook, plus a record high number of mortgage products overall. Markets have been quick to price in future rate cuts, and there are now mortgages priced below four per cent (although the latter does depend on how big your deposit is).

With competitive rates and a wealth of options available, it’s safe to say the landscape for first-time buyers has undeniably improved.