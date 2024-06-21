This cottage in an upper Dales hamlet is the perfect escape to the country

On the ground floor of the cottage there is a living room with beamed ceilings, a flagged floor and an Inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove plus a second reception room with a cast-iron fireplace. Also on the ground floor is a dining kitchen, a shower room and a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and space for several other appliances.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms with rural views and there is also a bathroom. At the rear of the property, there is a patio area and at the front there is a seating area, which is a perfect spot for admiring the scenery.

The cottage is being offered to the market chain free and the asking price is £375,000 via Irvings Property, Richmond, tel: 01748 821700.

Whaw is on the Coast to Coast Walk, a long-distance footpath that runs from St. Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire. It is also close to the Pennine Way and the nearest town to Whaw is Reeth.

