This cottage in an upper Dales hamlet is the perfect escape to the country

Published 21st Jun 2024, 05:00 BST
If you are hunting for an escape to the country then this characterful cottage in the Upper Dales hamlet of Whaw should set your heart alight. It has everything from period charm to sensational rural views.

On the ground floor of the cottage there is a living room with beamed ceilings, a flagged floor and an Inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove plus a second reception room with a cast-iron fireplace. Also on the ground floor is a dining kitchen, a shower room and a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and space for several other appliances.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms with rural views and there is also a bathroom. At the rear of the property, there is a patio area and at the front there is a seating area, which is a perfect spot for admiring the scenery.

The cottage is being offered to the market chain free and the asking price is £375,000 via Irvings Property, Richmond, tel: 01748 821700.

Whaw is on the Coast to Coast Walk, a long-distance footpath that runs from St. Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire. It is also close to the Pennine Way and the nearest town to Whaw is Reeth.

The cottage in the hamlet of Whaw is in a fabulous rural location

Photo: Irvings

The siting room with rural views

Photo: Irvings

The sitting room has a cosy wood-burning stove

Photo: Irvings

The interior decor is superb and adds to the charm of this home.

Photo: Irvings

