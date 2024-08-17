This couple spent 35 years transforming a derelict Dales farmstead into a going concern and now it's for sale

They have spent the last 35 years transforming a derelict farmstead and land in one of the most unspoilt and idyllic parts of the Yorkshire Dales into a sustainable going concern with a home, farmland and holiday accommodation.

Blood, sweat and tears and a whole lot of love have gone into the project and the reward has been living and working in a stunning landscape, whatever the weather.

Swarthghyll Farm at Oughtershaw, which is a short drive from both Hawes and Buckden, is now for sale as the couple are planning to downsize and pass this remarkable place on, along with more untapped opportunities to generate income.

Swarthghyll farmstead

They bought the property after moving from Suffolk back to John’s native Yorkshire. “I’m a Yorkshireman and Freya’s grandparents were born in Bingley so she was allowed in,” jokes John, who is from a farming background.

Initially settling in Arncliffe, where there was a primary school for their two children, they began looking for a long-term home.

It was John who spotted a picture of a dilapidated farmstead in the bottom corner of an estate agency window in Skipton. He dashed in and was told it had been part of a larger estate but it had been derelict for 40 plus years.

The roof on the once impressive main house had collapsed and the outbuildings were also in a very sorry state.

An overview

“It looked like it hadn’t been looked after for 100 years, it was that bad,” says John, who couldn’t resist the challenge of bringing the property back to life.

It took a year to make part of the once impressive main house liveable so the family could make the move to live at Swarthghyll Farm, which came with 900 acres.

The renovation and conversion of outbuildings has continued over the years, along with sheep farming, and latterly, some of the work was funded by the sale of 800 acres to Future Forest, which aims to give nature a helping hand and combat climate change by restoring peatlands, planting trees and wildflower meadows and protecting the habitats of endangered species.

The land at Oughtershaw will be used for agroforestry, a land use management system that integrates trees with crops or pasture.

The cosy sitting room in the main house

The Harts have kept the remaining 100 acres for sheep farming and says John: “We were planting native trees long before it was fashionable. It was about leaving something better than you found it and we have planted half a million deciduous trees over the last 25 years and won three awards for it.”

Diversifying was a must when foot and mouth disease hit in 2001 and says John: “That took its toll and so the Yorkshire Tourist Board gave us some advice and we created a bunk barn.”

This can accommodate up to 40 people and comes with a large communal kitchen, a common room and a games/party room. The location could not have been better as The Dales Way, the 78.5 mile long-distance footpath from Ilkley to Bowness-on-Windermere, runs right by the farmstead.

The barn has also been used to host weddings and parties and this income stream could be developed further.

The magnificent landscape

The alternative sources of income have continued over the years, thanks to more conversions of redundant farm buildings.

Traditional stone buildings have been converted into three apartments, two of which sleep two people and a third, on the first floor, which sleeps four. Tim Gower of Robin Jessop estate agency, says: “These have been well utilised to provide a first-class business stream which could be developed further.”

On the west side of the courtyard, there is a partially converted barn with further potential and a first floor apartment.

A newly constructed bungalow subject to an agricultural restriction is at first fix level and lies to the north of the farmstead in a quiet and secluded spot.

The farmhouse and family home is full of character and charm and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a first floor apartment.

The farm buildings include portal framed agricultural buildings, one with solar voltaic cells and sheep handling facilities. There is also a wind turbine and heating and hot water via a commercial biomass system with renewable heat incentive payments.

The farm also has planning permission for a swimming pool and spa.

“The whole place has been maintained to a high standard. Whoever buys it will have nothing to do, apart from putting the kettle on,” says John who admits the thought of leaving Swarthghyll Farm is cutting deep. “My heart has bled into this place and leaving will be like cutting a limb off.

“We have travelled all over walking but there’s nothing like this place. I can sit on the tops here and see the three peaks and Morecambe bay. It is very special but it’s time for us to pass it onto someone with more energy.

“Once the right person comes along they will fall in love with it as we did.”