This fabulous Georgian home for sale close to central Leeds features in a famous painting by JMW Turner

Turner loved Yorkshire and first visited in 1797. He regularly returned here throughout his life, inspired by its glorious and diverse landscapes. He visited more than 70 places in God’s Own County, sketching and painting the views.

He has long gone to the great studio in the sky but would surely be delighted to know that the property he painted by the river was not only rescued from ruin, the main dwelling was bought and restored by a couple who put art and design at the heart of the transformation.

Kismet was almost certainly at play when Randolph Victor, who owns printing and design firm PRS, and his wife Eva, an artist, bought the semi-derelict building 21 years ago.

No. 1 The Ellers

“I was driving into Leeds to meet friends when I first saw it and I knew I had to have it. The location by the canal is amazing and I could see what it could be. When I got to the bar and mentioned it, it turned out that an architect friend of mine owned it,” says Randolph.

A deal was struck and the mammoth project to bring the period home, now named No.1 The Ellers, back to life began. The house and grounds had been bought by the Webster family in the early 1900s and they had run a market garden from the site.

The last occupant was Norman Webster who lived there until he passed away, after which it lay empty for 20 years allowing vandals to do their worst.

Fortunately for Randolph and Eva, the property was not listed, which made alterations to accommodate modern day needs much easier.

The artistic touch

They gained planning permission for a sweeping driveway and electric gates and after buying 200 tonnes of topsoil, a glorious garden was created, though they did not abuse the leeway they had.

Specialist stonemasons were hired to repair the fabric of the house and a small fortune was spent on the interiors, including solid oak flooring and cast iron radiators, replica coving and other lost period features, while making the property fit for 21st century needs.

“It took five years to get it to a state where it was liveable,” says Randolph. The result of the hard work is a sensational home that blends old and new styles perfectly.

A self-confessed “beige and grey” man when it comes to decorating, Randolph left the decor to Eva, who is unafraid of colour. Her colour combinations and hand painted murals are exquisite.

Inside story

The gardens are now mature and the couple gained permission to build a jetty by the canal, which the family use for fishing, canoeing, paddle boarding and for feeding the ducks and swans.

“That’s one of the best features and the children love it. We can watch the boats passing and the wildlife,” says Randolph.

All the above make selling this extra special home difficult but the house is now on the market with Fowler and Powell estate agent for £925,000 and is set to attract plenty of attention.

The couple are selling so their children can be within walking distance of their school in Menston. “It’s been hard to think about leaving here. We love the house and the location and we have been so happy here,” says Randolph.

One of the sumptuous bathrooms

“It was a wreck 21 years ago and now it’s a dream home that has brought us a lot of joy.”

Number One, The Ellers is south facing and has a private gated entrance, which opens to a long sweeping driveway with parking for multiple cars.

The front door is flanked by arched springline windows and there are intricately designed balconies, perfect for enjoying the waterside outlook. The light-filled, dual aspect living room has beautiful hand-painted designs by Eva in the alcoves and there are views over the canal.

What the estate agent calls “The downstairs toilet with a difference” is aptly named. It features a traditional high-level toilet, gold hardware and a quirky stainless steel basin plus the piece de resistance, hand-painted walls above the subway style tiling.

The kitchen is open-plan with high ceilings and features curved, solid oak countertops and a seating area in the bay window. There is also a formal dining room with an art deco style feature wall.

On the first floor, there is a main bedroom suite with a balcony overlooking the garden and space for a table and chairs to make the most of the views of canal and Kirkstall Abbey.

The swish en-suite has marble walls and a copper/nickel bathtub with garden views. There is also guest bedroom with ensuite and on the second floor, there is a bathroom and three bedrooms. Outside, is large garden plus a gated boardwalk and a jetty on the canal bank.

No.1 The Ellers offers a secluded retreat but it is a ten minute journey to central Leeds via car or train from Kirkstall Forge station or you can cycle in on the canalside path.