Standing in an elevated position overlooking the River Calder, this castellated folly, named The Tower, was built in 1897 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

It is also a detached three bedroom home that is set go under the hammer with Auction House Manchester with a guide price of £195,000. The historic and quirky building looks set to attract attention from would-be buyers thanks to the starting price, views over the River Calder and canal and its location in sought-after Brighouse.

The property on Brighouse Wood Lane, which was originally named Vista Bellissimo, requires some updating but Dean Fenton, Auction Manager, says: “It represents a rare opportunity to acquire your very own slice of local history.”

The accommodation includes a reception hallway, living room, dining kitchen, inner hall, two bedrooms and shower room together with a balconied principle bedroom to the upper floor. Outside, there is off-street parking and an enclosed low maintenance garden.