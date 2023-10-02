All Sections
This fabulous Victorian folly and three bedroom home in Yorkshire is going under the hammer with a guide price of just £195,000

Standing in an elevated position overlooking the River Calder, this castellated folly, named The Tower, was built in 1897 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.
By Sharon Dale
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 04:00 BST

It is also a detached three bedroom home that is set go under the hammer with Auction House Manchester with a guide price of £195,000. The historic and quirky building looks set to attract attention from would-be buyers thanks to the starting price, views over the River Calder and canal and its location in sought-after Brighouse.

The property on Brighouse Wood Lane, which was originally named Vista Bellissimo, requires some updating but Dean Fenton, Auction Manager, says: “It represents a rare opportunity to acquire your very own slice of local history.”

The accommodation includes a reception hallway, living room, dining kitchen, inner hall, two bedrooms and shower room together with a balconied principle bedroom to the upper floor. Outside, there is off-street parking and an enclosed low maintenance garden.

The auction is on October 24 at 12 noon and bids will be taken via live stream. Contact Auction House Manchester on 0161 925 3254 for more details and to arrange a viewing.

