This fabulous Victorian folly and three bedroom home in Yorkshire is going under the hammer with a guide price of just £195,000
It is also a detached three bedroom home that is set go under the hammer with Auction House Manchester with a guide price of £195,000. The historic and quirky building looks set to attract attention from would-be buyers thanks to the starting price, views over the River Calder and canal and its location in sought-after Brighouse.
The property on Brighouse Wood Lane, which was originally named Vista Bellissimo, requires some updating but Dean Fenton, Auction Manager, says: “It represents a rare opportunity to acquire your very own slice of local history.”
The accommodation includes a reception hallway, living room, dining kitchen, inner hall, two bedrooms and shower room together with a balconied principle bedroom to the upper floor. Outside, there is off-street parking and an enclosed low maintenance garden.
The auction is on October 24 at 12 noon and bids will be taken via live stream. Contact Auction House Manchester on 0161 925 3254 for more details and to arrange a viewing.