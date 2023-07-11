Rightmove has released its five most viewed homes of the month - this five-bedroom house in Yorkshire with a cinema room, swimming pool and hot tub came out on top.

This luxurious home in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough has a sleek open-plan living space along with bespoke features including a sound-proofed music studio, a jacuzzi-style bath, a built in bar and a home cinema to boot with plush lounge seating.

The five-bedroom and four-bathroom house has towering windows overlooks the stunning views of the Teesside countryside, as well as the manicured garden, boasting its own swimming pool and hot tub.

It sits within a small development of eight luxury homes and has electric private gates for access as well as more than 6,100 sq ft of living space. With its modern outlook, large driveway, separate garage and its own front garden/paddock, it’s no wonder this home was the most viewed of the month on Rightmove.

The hallway of Upsall Grange Gardens. (Pic credit: Rightmove)

The living area includes a lounging area where the focal point is a dual-sided wood-burning stove and a media wall. The dining area is spacious and blends into the contemporary kitchen. Bi-folding doors and French doors lead you to the rear elevation outdoor space.

On the ground floor there is a cloakroom/WC, a plant room, housing the controls for the underfloor heating system and a carefully designed utility room complete with modern units and access to the cellar area. The ground floor also includes a home gymnasium which is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, boasting bi-folding doors that bring in lots of natural light, its own LED lighting and a built-in sauna.

The Juliette balcony in the master bedroom on the first floor offers views of the breathtaking Roseberry Topping and Cleveland Hills.

A separate staircase leads up to a private room providing beautiful views of Teesside as well as a spacious room to relax in.