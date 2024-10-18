The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind the Georgian town house facade of the Mount in Topcliffe is a stunning riverside garden with views over the Swale where you can swim and fish and an orchard where you can pick apples and turn them into apple juice.

Owner Charlotte Rose Melsom lived in Shoreditch, London, before moving to Topcliffe just over three years ago.

“We wanted some bucolic to bring the children up,” she says. “My parents had a hotel in Sussex which was a massive Georgian mansion and I have always loved the architecture. I also renovated a couple of Georgian properties in London. So when we were looking to move to Yorkshire it was either going to be quintessential Yorkshire farmhouse or a Georgian double-fronted property .”

The Mount has a stunning garden with orchard and river access Matt Hillier

And The Mount in Topcliffe ticked the latter – especially with the surprise view and garden at the rear of the property.

“Living at The Mount over the past three years has been an unforgettable journey, where the simple pleasures and deep joys of countryside life have been our everyday reality,” says Charlotte.

"Summers here have been magical, with the river at the heart of our days—countless afternoons spent swimming and rowing in its refreshingly cool waters. Evenings at The Mount have been nothing short of spectacular. We’ve dined on the dock and terrace. The expansive space has allowed us to open our doors wide, welcoming friends and family to share this phenomenal home. We’ve hosted countless private events in our garden, each one feeling like the world was contained within this extraordinary space, a surprise to all who see it unexpectedly from the townhouse facade.”

The Mount stands in an elevated position with far reaching views up and down the tree-lined river as it arcs westwards. Charlotte says the 1.4 acre plot is a sanctuary for wildlife as well as for the family, who have soaked up the Yorkshire village lifestyle.

The stunning view from the Mount in Topcliffe Matt Hillier

“Our orchard has been a source of joy, yielding the sweetest apples, which we’ve gathered and pressed into juice, proudly shared with local farm shops.”

Proximity to the Dales, the Moors, the Howardian Hills, and stunning beaches has only enriched their experience, she adds, offering easy access to some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes. “With a great selection of local schools, it’s been the perfect place to raise our daughter, allowing her to thrive in this idyllic chapter of her life.”

The Mount itself, with its timeless elegance and grandeur, has been more than just a home.

"The architectural details have provided a comforting and inspiring base, and I’ve cherished every moment here. We've continued the careful stewardship begun by the previous owners, who lovingly maintained this magnificent home for over 40 years.

The Mount sitting room has lots of period features Matt Hillier Photographer

They had planned to renovate the property but due to a change in circumstances, this unique eight-bedroomed house is now on the market.

“Though we didn’t complete all the plans we envisioned, we’ve laid a strong foundation for the next chapter and showed just how to experience life at The Mount, for those who will carry forward our vision and bring this home to its full potential.”

Charlotte, who works in hotel PR and Design although she’d like to start her own business helping people renovate period properties , may not have carried out all the work she would have liked to do but she has put her unique stamp on the Mount in particular with her furnishing and colour pallet.

“For paint, I am an advocate of Edward Bulmer’s plant-based paints, and I also admire the subtle, nuanced tones available at Paint & Paper Library. In our snug, I’ve used Vintage Vogue by Bulmer, while the hallways feature Stone V and IV by Paint & Paper Library, along with their Paarl, a timeless white perfect for a period home.”

One of the bedrooms with incredible views of the River Swale

She says she never buys new furniture instead much of it is collected from her extensive travels. The kitchen has a clear Parisian feel, influenced by Charlottes time living in France.

“I like houses and the furniture in them to tell a story,” she says, “For antique and salvage finds, I frequent the IACF Salvage Fairs, with a particular fondness for the fair at Ardingly, which I’ve been attending since childhood. Closer to home, I love browsing the AS Fairs at Ripley, a charming boutique version of Ardingly. They’re both wonderful for brocante treasures.

“When it comes to fabrics, I’m drawn to the natural aesthetics of brands like Merchant & Mills and Cloth House, but I’m equally fond of luxurious velvets and classic designs from William Morris, Liberty, and the modern touches from House of Hackney.

“Having lived in London for 25 years, I often shopped at Retrouvius and Alfie’s Antiques though I’ve yet to find anything comparable here in Yorkshire. (www.retrouvius.com and alfiesantiques.com)

“No home of mine would be complete without candles, incense, and fresh flowers. I’m fortunate to have the beautiful Willow View Farm (www.flowersfromthefarm.co.uk) flower farm nearby, which provides stunning arrangements for both everyday and special occasions

“As for candles, I’m an avid collector of unusual brass or wooden candlesticks, but only favouring simple, tall, tapered dinner candles. My go-to incense is from the exquisite French ceramist Astier de Villatte, (www.astierdevillatte.com) their scents have followed me across the world and always evokes the comfort of home for me.

The kitchen at the Mount has a real Parisian feel inspired by the owner's travels Matt Hillier Photographer

“Our time at The Mount has been nothing short of incredible, a chapter filled with memories that will be etched into our hearts as deeply as the ever-changing views from our windows.”