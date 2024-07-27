This handmade Yorkshire shed cost £249 to make and fit out and its now one of the Shed of the Year finalists

How times have changed. The sexist days of yore are long gone, sheds are not just for blokes, they are for everyone and they are now one of the most coveted items on a homeowner’s list of “must haves”.

We know this because of the scores of firms that have set up to fulfil the need and because of the response to the 2024 Shed of the Year competition, which, as usual, has revealed a multitude of uses and a whole lot of love for garden buildings in all their incarnations.

We have already introduced readers to Joe Swift’s superbly hand- crafted Yorkshire pub shed, which has made it to the shortlist in the Young Sheddie category on the Shed of the Year website.

The Kitchen Cabin

This week, we are focusing on Tom Dewhirst and his partner Lyndsey who have made the shortlist in the Budget Shed category and rightly so.

Tom admits that he is a “shed addict” and the evidence is incontrovertible as he has designed and built no fewer than five on the family allotment plot near Halifax, all of which have various uses.

He was spoilt for choice as to which one he put forward for Shed of the Year but The Kitchen Cabin was a clear contender, not least because it cost just £249 to construct and fit out, though all his buildings fit the “cost next to nothing” criteria. Shed of the Year judges say: “Tom rescued most resources used to construct his ever evolving shed from the local tip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This proves that creativity should not be limited by budget. The Kitchen Cabin is in an ideal spot where he can cook and enjoy his home grown produce on a summer evening.”

The kitchen area with Calor gas cooker

The shed odyssey began when Tom and Lyndsey rented just shy of half an acre of land near their home to grow their own food.

“I experienced bad anxiety ten years ago and working on the allotment really helped me,” says Tom.

They later got the chance to buy the sloping site and with the help of Tom’s mum and dad, they snapped it up knowing it was their own piece of paradise, where they could grow produce, enjoy being in nature and spend time with family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first thing we did was start building a shed,” says Tom, who named the rudimentary garden building the Kab-Inn as his parents enjoyed decorating it in pub style.

Inside the Kitchen Cabin

“All the materials were reclaimed. I got an old floor from a mill in Barkisland. It had been a dance floor and the floorboards were 15ft long and the patina is lovely.

“I traded some firewood I had for that and the windows came from Gumtree and were £40. The rest of the shed is all pallet wood, which I got free, though I had to de-nail it, which took a long time.

“The only thing I paid for was the roof, which is bitumen corrugated sheets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kitchen Cabin was designed with a view to creating somewhere to relax and cater for themselves, family and friends. All the materials for the footings and the structure were reclaimed and included pallet wood he got for free plus 3X2 planks from Gumtree, which were £100.

Tom added a decked area to the cabin

The glazed doors were £40 from Gumtree and the rest of the spend went on the roof.

“With hindsight I would choose a crinkly tin roofing because bitumen shows its age quicker.

“I’d also put more of a pitch on it,” says Tom.

The picture window was sourced from the tip in Sowerby Bridge, near where Tom works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to do tip runs for people as a sideline and it’s incredible what amazing things people throw away.

“I spotted the owner of the window taking it out of the car and I asked if I could have it,” he says.

Other tip rescues over the years include a beautiful leather chair, brasses, garden ornaments and a wooden oar, though his favourite ever find was on the skull of a ram attached to the spine on Saddleworth Moor.

Lyndsey, a keen cook, sourced a second hand calor gas oven and a butcher’s block and she also made the impressive dining table using legs from an old butcher’s block and pallet slats that were sanded and laid in a herringbone pattern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom made the built-in bench seating with storage from plywood and free additions were stand chairs and two cupboards, which were coupled together to look like a Welsh dresser.

The latest add on is a decked terrace adjoining the Cabin with plenty of space for their children, Sydney, two, and baby Joni, to play.

The three more rudimentary sheds on site have become playrooms for the children and storage areas and one holds a long drop, compostable toilet.

Tom’s next ambition is to build a treehouse and it won’t cost much. “Our motto is ‘owt for nowt’,” he laughs.

You can more pictures of Tom’s creations on Instagram at allotmentandcabin.