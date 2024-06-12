Its pretty, historic frontage on the main street opposite the Church of St Ricarius looks relatively small but behind its front door is an enormous square footage that holds everything from a large family home and a business to income generating properties.

Owners Sarah and Mark Bradley bought the building in 2018 when it was in need of work and updating and the transformation and further additions they have carried out are remarkable to say the least.

Sarah, a well-known hairdresser and beauty therapist, turned the front part of the building, which was a former shop, into “B Beautiful”, a popular, self-contained, state of the art salon, which she runs.

Bankfield House

It has a shop space and salon leading to a second salon, kitchen, utility room and office and in the basement there are two treatment rooms and storage space plus an internal courtyard garden for employees to use on their breaks.

The self-contained home sits behind the salon and is accessed via an archway to the side of the property.

The main residence includes a large open plan living/dining room and a kitchen area on the ground floor.

On the first floor there is a sitting room and five double bedrooms including two self-contained suites and a large principal bedroom suite in the loft space.

The beautiful outdoor area of Bankfield House

The main bedroom has access onto a roof terrace with views and also has a dressing room and free-standing bath.

In addition, there is a self-contained, one bedroom annexe on the ground floor, which is useful for visitors, and in the grounds, there is a one bedroom cottage, which the family let via AirBnB and which generates a handsome £20,000 per annum.

The salon has a rental value of £12,000 per annum and Sarah would be happy to rent it back from the new owners.

The large grounds at the back of the property include off-street parking and a carport for three cars plus a garden area with a hot tub and a sauna.

Inside Bankfield House

“Mark is in the plumbing and heating trade and thanks to his contacts he gathered a fantastic team of tradespeople to do the work on this property and we have really enjoyed living and working here,” says Sarah.

She and Mark, who have three children, are now looking for another renovation project and are hoping they can stay in Aberford, if possible. Aberford is such a great place to live.

“The village is lovely and has a really friendly community plus there is easy access to countryside and Aberford also has fantastic links to the motorway network.

“We love living here,” says Sarah, who adds: “York is a 20 minute drive away and you can be in Wetherby in 15 minutes and Harrogate in 30 minutes.”