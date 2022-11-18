This period house, which is now for sale, is at the centre of a famous Yorkshire painting that is held in the Tate collection. “Kirkstall Lock, on the River Aire” was painted by Joseph Mallord William Turner in 1824-5 as part of his “Rivers of England” series of watercolour. The house is prominent in the foreground and Kirkstall abbey can be seen in the distance to the right, over the river.

JMW Turner also painted what was recently voted as Britain’s best ever painting - The Fighting Temeraire, which also features on the new £20 notes. Turner (1775-1851) was one of Britain's greatest landscape painters, watercolourists and printmakers.enowned as “the painter of light”.

He loved Yorkshire and first visited in 1797 and regularly returned here throughout his life, inspired by the glorious and diverse landscapes.

He visited more than 70 places in God’s Own County, sketching and painting the views.

Kirkstall Lock, on the River Aire'by JMW Turner,

The setting around the house he painted at Kirkstall now looks very different but the area is now desirable and Linley & Simpson, which is marketing the semi-detached property expect plenty of interest.

It is on Leeds and Bradford Road and backs onto the Leeds Liverpool canal and is on the market for £400,000. It also comes with mooring and fishing rights.

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen/dining room, a large living room with sash windows overlooking the canal and a downstairs W.C. There is also a formal dining room on the lower ground floor.

Upstairs, there is a main bedroom with ensuite, two furher bedrooms and a house bathroom and outsude, there is a detached garage, off-street parking, and a garden with raised decking and a lawn. The property owns the landdown to the canal bank and this grants the owners mooring and fishing rights.

The house in Kirkstall is now for sale

For details contact Linley & Simpson’s Pudsey branch, www.linleyandsimpson.co.uk.

*The Tate hold a number of JMW Turner paintings and his biography on their website www.Tate.org.uk. He was born in 1775, in Covent Garden, London, the son of William Turner, a barber and wig-maker, and his wife Mary, who came from prosperous London butchers and shopkeepers. Turner remained a Londoner and kept a Cockney accent all his life, avoiding the veneer of social polish acquired by many artists of the time as they climbed the professional ladder.

The rear of the house backs onto the canal

One of the sitting rooms

The kitchen/diner