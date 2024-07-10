This property for sale in a popular village near Leeds and Wakefield comes with an impressive claim to fame

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale

Property and Interiors Editor

Published 10th Jul 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 16:35 BST
This four bedroom home dates back to the 1600s and has been honoured with a blue plaque by Historic England. The plaque celebrates Richard Bentley, who was born in the property on Bentley Square, Oulton, which was his maternal grandparents house.

Mr Bentley became one of England’s greatest ever scholars thanks to his mother who gave her son his first lessons in Latin and to his education at a grammar school in Wakefield which led to him winning a place as an undergraduate at St John’s College, Cambridge, in 1676. He later gained an M.A. from the Oxford University and enjoyed many other academic accolades.

Considered the "founder of historical philology", he is credited with forming the English school of Hellenism and was a professor of divinity, a classical scholar, philologist and theologian In 1892, A. E. Housman called Bentley "the greatest scholar that England or perhaps that Europe ever bred”.

The detached property, on the market with Manning Stainton for £475,000, is Grade II listed and is full of charm and characterful features, including period fireplaces and exposed beams.

The house sits on a large and private plot with ample off-street parking and mature gardens and there is also an outbuilding ideal for storage plus access into the double garage.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, large sitting room, a dining room and a compact kitchen. The hallway shows signs of the property’s history with old meat hooks installed in the ceiling used for hanging game. On the first floor, there is a landing leading through to four bedrooms and a bathroom. Of the four bedrooms, three are good-sized doubles and the fourth is a single.

The property would benefit from some updating and offers potential. Manning Stainton say: “Considering the character, age and uniqueness of the home it offers a fantastic opportunity.”

Richard Bentley was born in this house in Oulton and there is a blue plaque there to celebrate his achievments.

1. Impressive claim to fame

Richard Bentley was born in this house in Oulton and there is a blue plaque there to celebrate his achievments. Photo: Manning Stainton

The house dates to the 1600s and was Bentley's maternal grandparents' home

2. Grade II listed for good reason

The house dates to the 1600s and was Bentley's maternal grandparents' home Photo: Manning Stainton

The property still boasts original beams from the 1600s

3. Historic features remain

The property still boasts original beams from the 1600s Photo: Manning Stainton

While the property needs updating, its clear it fits the saying "they don't build them like that anymore".

4. Updating is needed

While the property needs updating, its clear it fits the saying "they don't build them like that anymore". Photo: Manning Stainton

