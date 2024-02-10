This Yorkshire couple have multiple talents including interior design and serving the needs of the rich and famous

Matt operates at 100 mph much of the time organising his team and attending to clients needs.

He started looking after artists at festivals and later put his technical talents to use as a sound engineer working on TV series including Heartbeat, Countdown and Emmerdale and, later, live news broadcasts.

After taking redundancy, he continued freelance sound engineering but the concierge services were the obvious gap in the market, which he has filled.

The one-off, architect designd home has had an upgrade and second makeover

He and his Yorkshire based team began specialising in everything from managing tours for international artists, to looking after bands and individual artists at festivals, covering everything that they needed backstage from furniture to food and organising travel, often on private jets or helicopters. Its services were also used at the King’s Coronation event.

The Needs Group client base has since expanded with more demand for concierge services and more call for private plane travel from private airfields in Yorkshire on everything from a two seater aircraft to a 747.

Meanwhile, former model, stylist and TV presenter Rachel is busy with her business, Celebration Cheeses, which she runs from home.

She began with wedding cakes with a difference, made with cheese and pork pies. That led to launching artisan food hampers and gift boxes and, most lately, grazing tables with top class nibbles and cheese boards, which have been a huge success with corporate clients and groups of friends.

Matt and Rachel

The couple’s full schedules mean that downtime is all the more precious, which is why they have invested so much in their home.

They bought it seven years ago and are on their second makeover since buying the property, which is in a pretty village near Selby.

Tucked away, the house was a Scandinavian influenced “Grand Design” and a true one-off in a large plot.

The ground floor is constructed from breeze blocks while the upper half of the property is modular and was craned on after being constructed off site.

The bold use of colour is a highlight of this home

Even though Rachel initially wanted a period property, she adhered to the adage “location, location, location” and agreed with Matt that it could be the perfect family home.

The only caveat was that she was in charge of the interiors and that she intended to furnish it with vintage and antique finds.

Given her creative flair, which includes some spectacular upcycling, there has been no resistance.

The obvious fit for the house would’ve been mid-century and contemporary finds but she prefers older pieces which she buys from auctions, eBay, Facebook Marketplace and antique shops.

The gorgeous antique bow fronted drawers cost were one of Rachel's best finds

“It’s incredible that you can pick beautifully made antique furniture for next to nothing because it’s not seen as fashionable and yet it’s far better made than a lot of the new furniture,” says Rachel.

“I love it because I love history, particularly the Tudor period, which I find fascinating.”

Since she first dressed the house, there have been some changes, including fresh furniture finds and accessories. She has also reorganised rooms and been even more adventurous with colour.

The kitchen with its enormous island and table looking over the garden doubles as Rachel’s business HQ and her favourite feature in there is the Flying Lynx wallpaper by Emma Shipley.

“Matt wasn’t sure about that so he took some persuading but I love it,” she says.

The dining/sitting room featuring Osborne and Little wallpaper has benefited greatly from a switch around. The sofas swapped places with the enormous, 14 seater dining table creating a better flow.

The savings she has made by investing in beautifully crafted, pre-loved old furniture, allowed her to splash out on bespoke pieces, including the dining table made by a joiner to her design.

It is perfect for parties and dinners with friends and family while her enormous antique candelabras make beautiful centrepieces and the antique glasses she collects are put to good use and are much admired, as are the cellos made into wine holders, which were another auction find.

There are also more paintings, including those by her favourite artist Caroline Shotton, who specialises in humorous paintings of cows and is known for her quirky adaptations of well known masterpieces starring beautiful bovines.

The hall is a show stopper with a chaise longue and one wall painted in royal blue and another in wallpaper featuring cranes. Centre stage is an antique table and a flower arrangement by Rachel.

The guest bedroom is a favourite with those lucky enough to stay. The beautiful, antique bow fronted chest of drawers with a marble top was a bargain buy and she got the bedding when visiting Cape Town. “It was a real squeeze getting it in the suitcase but I was determined,” says Rachel.

Their daughter’s room is picture perfect with plenty of space for toys, clothes and books.

“I rushed when furnishing our previous house but I have taken my time on this one and that has paid off,” says Rachel.

Meanwhile, Matt is taking charge of the next phase of their homemaking. A grand piano is top of his wish list and it won’t be just for show.

“I learned to play piano at the age of five and I studied at Leeds College of Music where I did piano and percussion,” he says.