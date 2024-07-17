The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a wealth of technology at our fingertips, it’s no surprise that home security has evolved beyond just the traditional lock and key. In a survey of 500 UK homeowners conducted by Barratt Homes, 45 per cent reported installing smart home security systems to protect their homes during the summer months, making this the most in-demand solution.

These systems include features like video cameras and intruder alarms that send instant alerts to your smartphone.

More than two in three of us are willing to pay more for a home that is fitted with smart home security features

How to keep your home safe

According to ONS data, those aged 16-24 experience the highest burglary rates, which correlates with our survey, revealing that 13 per cent of homeowners in this age group never check their alarm systems before leaving home during the summer months.

Here are 10 essential home security tips for the summer months:

Installing an indoor and outdoor alarm system is one of the most effective ways to keep intruders away. Alarms are equipped with sensors that alert you to garden or front porch movements.

You’ll need to activate them every time for them to work, so it’s a good habit to do so whenever you leave the house or go to bed.

Some alarm systems let you add CCTV cameras to capture live actions; you can also install home security cameras for added protection.

*Locking your doors and windows may not be enough if you don’t have high-quality locks. Ensure all exterior doors have a deadbolt and their frames and hinges are strong enough to prevent break-ins.

It’s important to change your locks if you lose your keys. Consider installing patlocks, which are door chains fitted inside the door that can be released in seconds without keys or codes.

*Securing your windows, particularly in outdoor buildings. An outdoor building such as a shed, garage, or summer house can be an easy target, so make sure your windows in them are secure and resistant.

Consider getting extra locks, or pin locks which will prevent anyone from lifting them. For extra safety, install tempered glass windows, four times stronger than standard glass.

*Increasing gate and fence security. We recommend gates be the same height as the adjoining walls and securely connected. Metal gates provide better safety, especially if they have two different locks.

*If your garage has a sensor or electric opening control, keep it in the house rather than in the car, where it’ll be safer. If you have a remote car fob key keep it in a Faraday box that blocks electronic signals so people can’t steal the car remotely.

*Safely storing spare keys. Consider installing a wall-mounted combination lock box and positioning it in a discreet location.