Water crisis calls for more reservoirs, not restrictions - Robin and Patricia Silver

After all, the UK population has grown during the past 50 years from 56 million to 70 million, which is an increase of over 30 per cent and just as importantly our habits at home have changed, especially when it comes to water consumption.

As late as the 1960s, the average number of baths taken by us Brits was between one and two per week. Including showers, this has now grown to about one per day and whilst it is often claimed that showers use less water than baths, it does depend on how deep the bath water is and how long you’re in the shower.

On top of that, we use far more water per person today than we did in the 1970s. The consumption then was 120 litres per day and now it is 150 litres, an increase of 25 per cent. It has been demonstrated that homes with water meters do use less water but it is only fairly recently that all new homes must have them fitted.

Today only 60 per cent of homes in England have meters and there are even fewer in the rest of the UK.

Apart from bathing, the biggest domestic uses of water are for laundry, washing up (by hand or by dishwasher), toilet flushing, drinking and cooking and gardening. The recent trend for washing machines is to require programmes to use lower temperatures and shorter cycles to save electricity consumption rather than less water.

Leaving taps running (especially when brushing teeth) can waste up to 12 litres per day and this comes right behind mains pipe leakage as the second biggest culprit which still accounts for 20 per cent of all the water consumed.

This is traditionally blamed on our old infrastructure which has been added to inefficiently as towns and cities expanded over the past hundred years or so. The rest of our national water consumption goes into commercial, industrial and leisure activities and here again there are areas where more water is being used.

Who would have thought a few years ago that there would be such demand for showers in office buildings, so many gyms? Whilst there has been massive growth in private swimming pools to an estimated 210,00 there has also been a reduction in the number of public swimming pools.

Current government policy is to reduce personal water consumption to 110 litres per day by 2050 and to a level of 122 litres per day by 2027, in just two years, which coincidentally is about the same average usage of the 1970s but with the population growth alone, this will still mean that our overall consumption will have grown to over 1.5 billion litres per day.

Clearly measures to reduce leakage are essential but even more importantly, investment in new reservoirs has not been and still is not enough.

At the same time, we are being encouraged to drink more water (nature’s medication for a healthier life) and it seems highly unlikely that personal water consumption is going to fall just because government policy has dictated it.

The only reason to insist upon lower consumption is to avoid making the necessary investment in the national network which clearly ignores the trends that have persisted over the past 75 years and further growth in population.