We bought a house to turn into a family home and ended up creating a luxury boutique hotel in East Yorkshire

The plan had been to find a house to renovate to live in –what they ended up with was an award winning boutique hotel set within eight acres of woodland, kitchen gardens, and gently rolling Yorkshire countryside.

"When Andy saw The Highfield House he just fell in love with,” says Lindsey. “We love the Arts and Crafts movement and this huge 19th century merchanbt’s house was full of orignal features and suddenly our plans changed.”

“Despite the many initial doubts, Lindsey and I were captivated by the house’s grandeur and potential. I would love to say we had a big, well-thought-out master plan, but that would be a lie,” says Andy.

The Highfield House, York is now a luxury boutique hotel

Tucked on the edge of the historic market town of Driffield The Highfield House is the result of the combined effort of Andy and Lindsey, whose careers have taken them around the world and after years spent designing for global hotel groups at United Designers, London and their own high end commercial interior and architectural design company (Zopsigog Ltd) – with projects from the Mandarin Oriental in Moscow to W Hotels in Mumbai, Athens and Doha – their focus suddenly shifted.

Tired of commutes and stressful city life and expecting their first child, they started looking for a project where they could build a more grounded, family-oriented lifestyle and still be surrounded by inspiration. The idea of leaving the capital took shape during a Christmas visit to Lindsey’s native East Yorkshire. While helping her father with his own search for a property, Lindsey and Andy came across the property, purely by chance. What started as a casual viewing turned into something more and over the next ten years – and four children – they started the sympathetic restoration of what was so much more than a family home.

“We first opened our doors as a wedding venue during the pre-pandemic years, and The Highfield House quickly became known as an intimate and unique space for celebrations. As our reputation as an inspiring destination began to quickly take shape, Lindsey proposed we take greater control of the experience by adding our own bar and, eventually, fully shifting to in-house catering.”

With their design expertise and a deep belief in the property’s potential, Andy and Lindsey then set out on a restoration journey with an eye not just to interior design, but influences from the local community and traditions too.

The stained glass window at The Highfield House was the inspiration for the colour-scheme throughout the renovation

“The design is rooted in the property’s history – an example is the old living room, which is now our fine dining, 2 AA Rosette restaurant (1864),” says Lindsey. “The list of features we loved, and restored, is endless, from the original stained-glass window in the entrance hall that inspired the rich colours and textures used throughout the hotel, to the art, antiques, and fabrics. All speak of our passion for the Arts and Crafts era, we both love Pre-Raphaelite art too, and this is evident in the design throughout."

The stained glass window at the entrance was the couple’s first source of inspiration. “It’s not just beautiful, it’s special,” says Andy. “The colour scheme we chose for the entrance is a typical example of what we love: it’s blue, rich and darker than most hotels would ever dare.We both feel passionate about creating an atmosphere.”

One of Lindsey’s favourite details is the statement wallpaper for the main staircase, which sets the tone for the entire restoration. Rather than buy wallpaper this talented couple of designed their own and had it manufactured. “I have always been a fan of using the same colour in a room but varying the texture, because I think this can really add depth and visual interest and maintain a sense of harmony.”

Andy adds: “Our ethos runs through every aspect of the house and its grounds, we took a lot of care in naming each one of the luxury suites; ‘1610’ is a personal favourite as it features a bespoke wallpaper I personally designed, and, if you look really closely, you’ll see hidden Batman symbols – a tribute to our second-born, who absolutely adored Batman. His birthday even names the room.

Andy and Lindsey Lampard

“Luxury is part of our ethos, but we want Highfield to remain ‘authentic’ and close to its roots. We are definitely not in this business to welcome our guests to a bland showroom.”

But, amongst the carefully restored original features, the painstakingly sourced antiques from local antique shops, there are plenty of characterful, personal details too, as well as art created by Andy himself – this couple are not afraid to take a risk.

And this is a true family effort. Andy’s dad Stan and mum Phyllis, both retired teachers, have been a key part of the journey. Stan, a retired science teacher and keen botanist, lead the garden restoration and groundskeeping, and Phyllis, a former food and textiles teacher, was key in helping to shape The Highfield House’s warm sense of hospitality – even suggesting they included luxury afternoon teas.

The hotel now includes 1864, a fine dining restaurant, as well as The Library Bar, a nod to the family’s love of exploration and storytelling. Yarn, the informal dining space, adds a contrast with a touch of pink and plenty of charm. The outdoor terrace is surrounded by kitchen gardens and ancient woodland, and a Merchant Store showcases locally sourced art and produce.

The Stitch Suite The are eight bedrooms at The Highfield House all with personal references to the Lampards.

Despite its rapid success and accolades The Highfield House remains firmly rooted in its original vision. It’s a hotel with heart, layered with stories, and lovingly restored with a clear purpose: to honour the past, support the local community, and offer a kind of luxury that feels both responsible and deeply personal. The family have recently moved out of the hotel into a house but their plans don’t end here.

"I’m definitely not done yet,” says Lindsey. “We have bought a property in Hull and we are just waiting for planning permission to create another luxury boutique hotel.