'We discovered asbestos in our new Yorkshire house - here's what I would advise fellow buyers to avoid same stress'

In 2022, MPs on Parliament’s Work and Pensions Committee acknowledged that the drive towards net-zero and the associated increase in retrofits mean disturbances of asbestos are set to rise, with severe consequences.

Asbestos is a known carcinogen, recognised as a contributing factor to deaths from lung cancer and mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the lining of the lungs, chest and abdomen. It also causes the respiratory disease asbestosis.

More than 5,000 deaths a year in the UK are linked to asbestos exposure, according to the United Kingdom Asbestos Training Association. Use of asbestos in buildings in this country was totally banned in 1999.

A specialist asbestos removal company removing asbestos from a shed roof of a house in Ambleside, Cumbria, UK. (Photo by Ashley Cooper/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

“I was really keen to get new loft insulation installed before the cold weather arrives because we live in an ex-council, 1960s concrete home. These are solid wall, so they lose heat quickly,” says Paterson, 32, a public relations account director who lives in Richmond, North Yorkshire, with his wife Rose, 31, who works in higher education.

Paterson’s mid-range homebuying survey had not highlighted any asbestos in the three-bedroomed house, but this is not unusual, points out Michael Holden, immediate past president of trade body NAEA Propertymark and managing director of Holden Chartered Surveyors and Building Consultancy, covering North Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Dales, Cumbria and Lancashire, https://holdenscs.co.uk

“I would say to anyone buying a house that’s pre-1990, especially one built in the 1960s or 1970s, to have a full a building survey because of the asbestos risk,” he says. “It won’t test for asbestos, but don’t be upset when the building surveyor recommends an asbestos check.”

According to trades comparison platform Checkatrade, an asbestos survey will cost in the region of £200 – £1,000. If asbestos is found, buyers are advised to discuss options with their conveyancing solicitor and the seller; potential remedies include treatment of the asbestos before any sale can go through, or adjustments made to the asking price so new owners can commission remedial works.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring material made of fibres resistant to heat, electricity and corrosion. In the past, asbestos was used in fire-proofing, insulation, roofing, floors, cement walls, gutters and pipes and in Artex and other textured wall coverings. Many domestic garages were built of material containing asbestos.

The key, if you suspect you’ve found asbestos, is not to panic. Asbestos does not always cause harm if it is left undisturbed.

It is most dangerous when it becomes damaged. Fibres of the lethal mineral can break loose and become airborne. This is how many people are thought to develop asbestos-related diseases.

Anyone who discovers asbestos should never attempt to remove it themselves, but consult a firm experienced in asbestos management and removal. Checkatrade recommends that asbestos experts should be asked for proof of BOHS (British Occupational Hygiene Society) P402 Standard, HSE (Health and Safety Executive) License, and Hazardous Waste Carriers Licence.

Social housing, much of which was built when asbestos was still widely used in construction, is particularly likely to contain asbestos.

In 2022, the National Organisation of Asbestos Consultants (NORAC), in conjunction with the Asbestos Testing and Consultancy Association (ATaC), launched the first-ever review of UK asbestos management in a report to parliament.

The review examined 128,761 buildings under renovation, refurbishment, demolition or where previously, asbestos has been present or suspected, and found 78 per cent did indeed contain the hazardous material. Almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of buildings analysed in the report belonged to social landlords.

Crouching in the loft of his ex-council house, Paterson quickly realised that he was dealing with asbestos, because it felt much heavier than cardboard. Backing away – but grateful he was wearing a medical grade KN95 respirator mask left over from the Covid pandemic, because of the dust and ancient fibreglass insulation – he also realised that the loft hatch was lined with grey asbestos too.

“I naively assumed asbestos was a thing from the past that only impacted old industrial buildings,” Paterson says. “Apparently, it’s quite common in old buildings because it prevents fire spreading. Still, I’m very, very surprised that the people who lived here previously did nothing to get rid of it.”

Paterson quickly shut the loft hatch door. He plans to contact a Richmond-based firm experienced in dealing with asbestos removal and take advice.

Possible options include full asbestos removal, which can cost £950 – £3,750, depending on the size of a property, according to Checkatrade or ‘encapsulation’ to contain the hazardous material, at an average cost of £33 per sqm.

