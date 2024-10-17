West Yorkshire country mansion is on the market with lots of opportunities

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heath Hall, near Wakefield, was restyled by renowned 18th century architect John Carr and is now arranged to offer flexibility of use in an enviable setting and extends to some 15,000 square feet.

With earlier origins, the mansion dates from 1709 and Carr incorporated the original house into his rebuilding and in the 19th century, it was remodelled by Anthony Salvin, who was noted for restoring castles and country houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After military and local authority use during the 20th century, the property returned to private occupation following renovation by acclaimed Yorkshire architect Francis Johnson.

Heath Hall

Tim Waring, Prime Residential Agent, GSC Grays, said: “This historic neoclassical English country mansion has a fascinating history and stands in wonderful formal grounds. It is the centrepiece of the picturesque conservation village of Heath offering a great position with excellent connectivity to transport links. After 20 years of ownership, the current owners have decided there should be new custodians of Heath Hall.”

The mansion features a grand reception hall, a drawing room - known as the ballroom - extending the full depth of the building with superb ornate plasterwork, as well as a library, dining room, study, and breakfast kitchen.

The first floor features five bedrooms and two guest suites while the second floor has independent lift access and comprises three self-contained apartments, ideal for income generation purposes or perhaps multigenerational living. There is also a substantial lower ground floor suite of offices with independent access and extensive vaulted cellars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exquisite parterre, formal gardens and grasslands offer views over parkland and open countryside and stand in around 4.5 acres. There is also an Orangery and garaging for four vehicles with an electric gated entrance, and outbuildings.

Heath Hall

A wide array of facilities are available within a few minutes' drive in Wakefield, including the LNER East Coast mainline, offering train journeys to London King's Cross in just two hours, making it highly commutable. Leeds/Bradford and Doncaster airports are both approximately 40-45 minutes away by car, with the M1 and M62 motorways providing excellent road access to other destinations.