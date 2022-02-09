What type of lawn mower is best for me? What lawn mower should I buy?

When it comes to buying a lawnmower we think there are a few things to check so that you know the lawnmower is right for you.

Lawn mower not starting? Here's how to fix it.Ensuring you choose the right lawnmower depends on: you. Because everyone is different and has different levels of confidence and capability but when you are thinking of buying a new mower, get down to your local garden centre and have a feel of the ones on display.

We recommend you check your strength and abilty to handle the mower. Some people, for example, are not strong enough to start a petrol mower but need one to cover the ground. So an ignition start is essential, for example.

But what lawnmower is best for you? Here is a selection of the different types of lawnmower you can buy and what to use them for.

1. Cylinder lawn mowers Cylinder lawn mowers come in a range of shapes and sizes - electric, push and petrol - and are best for relatively flat and even surfaces. With a sharp blade these mowers can give a beautiful cut and finish and with a roller attached, you'll have those neat lines in the grass that lawn fanatics love. Photo: Staff image Photo Sales

2. Robot lawn mower Robot mowers will keep your grass cut permanently without you having to lift a finger. They scan for grass surfaces and cut it themselves and with a range of security features from pin codes to GPS recovery you can be reassured that whilst expensive, theft of them from your garden is very rare. Photo: Adobe Stock Photo Sales

3. Cordless battery powered lawn mower We still urge caution around battery powered. Yes, they are a good option for smaller gardens and they are getting more and more effective in terms of battery life but if yours dies on you before you've done the job, you're going to be stuck with a half cut lawn - unless you have multiple batteries on charge. Photo: Adobe Stock Photo Sales

4. Rotary Lawn Mower Rotary lawnmowers are probably the most popular on the market, owing to their versatility. They'll tackle most jobs and can be self-propelled so you don't have to worry about the effort of pushing them. They come with ignition start as well as pull start and some with or without a roller for those lovely lines. Photo: Adobe Stock Photo Sales