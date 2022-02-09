Why won't my petrol lawnmower start? Here are the three most common reasons for petrol lawnmowers not starting and what you can do to fix it

Stale Petrol
Almost without question the most common reason for your petrol lawnmower not starting ahead of its first cut of the season is down to last year's fuel having gone off.
Often, people look inside the petrol tank and see some fuel left over and assume all is well. This can often lead to people going through a number of checks and changes that are completely unnecessary.
So the first thing you need to do before you try to start your petrol lawnmower for the first time is drain off the old fuel and pour in some fresh petrol. You could be saving yourself a lot of time, effort and money as well as a load of frustration!
Faulty Spark Plug
Always keep a spare spark plug in your toolbox, because without warning they can stop the whole show. If the spark plug is dry, your problem is probably further up the line - a bunged up fuel system the most like cause and if you're not handy with the spanners, you'll need a professional to help. But if it's wet with fuel, swap it for your spare and have another go at starting up.
Blocked Air Filter
You won't be surprised to hear that some air filters get clogged with debris - grass and leaves in particular - and that can lead to suffocation of the mower. Open the filter cover and have a look, clearing out any rubbish and giving the sponge a good bang.
There are a number of other reasons your mower isn't starting, but generally speaking those three tips to why your lawnmower won't start will solve the problem for you. There is a chance that gaskets could have corroded, causing compression to leak and the electrical system that gives your plug its spark can become faulty but only someone with mechanical expertise is likely to be able to solve those problems on the spot.