Most house names aren’t chosen but inherited from previous owners.

Sometimes discussion turns to enraged argument as there are so many considerations to be taken into account.

There’s tradition. One family always names its sons Frederick or another gives its daughters a name ending in “…ella.”

Superstition can play a part: never name a child after a living relative as it may end that family member’s life because it can’t be shared.

Fashion and regional variances are other considerations.

New houses tend to just have a number but some local authorities insist on house names so as not to interrupt the existing house numbers on any particular road.

This provides the chance to come up with something original but rarely is the chosen name the same as the people who have just moved in.

Some names are clearly descriptive: “Orchard House” for example but this can also be misleading as the orchard may well no longer exist and a newer property built where fruit trees once grew.

Sea View tends to be quite reasonably in a coastal town but the gorgeous view has been obscured by a new development of flats so there is no view at all.

Same goes for names that refer to a past function. “The Smithy,” “The Vicarage,” “The Village Store” or “The Water Mill.“

There’s a beautiful house near to where we live called “Moat Hall” but there’s no sign of any moat. Similarly, there’s a “Toad Hall” but no sign of any frogs let alone the odd toad.

Once, in the search for The Old Rectory in a Lancashire town, enquiries were met with a blank expression. “Well, there’s a new rectory but no old one”, came the reply.

It turned out that it was built in 1810 and was still known as the “new” one. There are numerous White Houses that are no longer white, cottages that have been massively extended into palace sized homes but have humbly kept their cottage title.

At the other extreme there are mansions that aren’t large or imposing and manors that have long since ceased to be an administrative centre where records were kept and legal decisions made but the impressive name remains despite the building being anything but impressive.

Some names reflect humorous or cynical points of view. “Llamedos” comes to mind (read it backwards if you’re looking puzzled). “Costa Lota” is often on popular lists along with “Bedlam.” “The Piggery” may be the name given to a former agricultural structure or it may reflect the habits of the residents.

New owners generally don’t change the name of their recently acquired home so as to avoid confusion and retain some continuity for Royal Mail, deliveries, utility companies, the Land Registry and anyone trying to find the right house. This may be highly considerate or just laziness or simply contentment with their new home, whatever the name.

One thing’s for sure, there’s never violent argument over what to call a home so perhaps here’s a lesson for prospective parents.