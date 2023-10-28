Property experts at Rightmove have listed the areas in England, Scotland and Wales with the fastest selling homes and this Bradford area has made the list.

For those thinking about selling their homes, it is always useful to know how long you can expect it to be on the market before finding a buyer.

Rightmove’s monthly House Price Index looks at the average time to sell in each region of England, as well as Scotland and Wales and right now, it is taking just under two months (59 days) to find a buyer nationally. This is the average time it takes from a property first appearing on Rightmove, until it is marked as under offer or Sold Subject to Contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the duration varies depending on where in Great Britain your home is, with homes in some areas selling faster than others.

Bradford city centre. (Pic credit: Matthew Lloyd / Getty Images)

There’s lots to indicate that the sooner a home attracts interest from buyers, the more likely it is to sell. Our data shows that a home that receives an enquiry from a prospective buyer on the first day of marketing is 60 per cent more likely to sell than if it takes two weeks to receive an enquiry.

House prices have slowly been declining this year, but they did increase slightly over the last month.

Although it is usual to see prices rise at this time of year, the increase is smaller than normal, proving that some new home-sellers are lowering their asking price expectations. This has resulted in house prices dropping by 0.8 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a hyper-local level, we’re still seeing house prices climb in a number of areas. Average asking prices have increased in five of the 11 fastest areas to find a buyer.

As well as taking almost half the average time to find a buyer, Alvaston in the East Midlands has seen 13 per cent annual asking price increase, which Kirkby in the North West has seen house prices rise by six per cent when compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, average asking prices have remained unchanged in Eccleshill, West Yorkshire.

Rightmove has looked at the top performers in each region of England, and in Scotland and Wales, for the quickest time to find a buyer.

Bradford area named among place with fastest selling homes

Here is the full list of areas in England, Scotland and Wales with the fastest selling homes.

Prestwick, Scotland

Time to find a buyer (days): 14

Asking price September 2023: £198,249

Asking price September 2022: £193,731

Percentage change: 2%

Fenham, North East

Time to find a buyer (days): 29

Asking price September 2023: £154,212

Asking price September 2022: £150,822

Percentage change: 2%

Kirkby, North West

Time to find a buyer (days): 30

Asking price September 2023: £149,392

Asking price September 2022: £140,979

Percentage change: 6%

Eccleshill, West Yorkshire

Time to find a buyer (days): 31

Asking price September 2023: £164,838

Asking price September 2022: £164,396

Percentage change: 0%

St Judes, South West

Time to find a buyer (days): 32

Asking price September 2023: £196,337

Asking price September 2022: £193,839

Percentage change: 1%

Alvaston, East Midlands

Time to find a buyer (days): 32

Asking price September 2023: £198,994

Asking price September 2022: £175,464

Percentage change: 13%

Northfleet, South East

Time to find a buyer (days): 36

Asking price September 2023: £322,487

Asking price September 2022: £330,529

Percentage change: -2%

Willenhall, West Midlands

Time to find a buyer (days): 37

Asking price September 2023: £200,209

Asking price September 2022: £201,580

Percentage change: -1%

Witham, East of England

Time to find a buyer (days): 39

Asking price September 2023: £326,735

Asking price September 2022: £333,874

Percentage change: -2%

Worcester Park, London

Time to find a buyer (days): 40

Asking price September 2023: £571,562

Asking price September 2022: £575,478

Percentage change: -1%

Canton, Wales

Time to find a buyer (days): 42

Asking price September 2023: £308,973

Asking price September 2022: £326,252