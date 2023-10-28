Where are the fastest selling homes in Yorkshire? This former village in Bradford named among areas with the fastest selling homes
For those thinking about selling their homes, it is always useful to know how long you can expect it to be on the market before finding a buyer.
Rightmove’s monthly House Price Index looks at the average time to sell in each region of England, as well as Scotland and Wales and right now, it is taking just under two months (59 days) to find a buyer nationally. This is the average time it takes from a property first appearing on Rightmove, until it is marked as under offer or Sold Subject to Contract.
But the duration varies depending on where in Great Britain your home is, with homes in some areas selling faster than others.
There’s lots to indicate that the sooner a home attracts interest from buyers, the more likely it is to sell. Our data shows that a home that receives an enquiry from a prospective buyer on the first day of marketing is 60 per cent more likely to sell than if it takes two weeks to receive an enquiry.
House prices have slowly been declining this year, but they did increase slightly over the last month.
Although it is usual to see prices rise at this time of year, the increase is smaller than normal, proving that some new home-sellers are lowering their asking price expectations. This has resulted in house prices dropping by 0.8 per cent when compared to the same period last year.
At a hyper-local level, we’re still seeing house prices climb in a number of areas. Average asking prices have increased in five of the 11 fastest areas to find a buyer.
As well as taking almost half the average time to find a buyer, Alvaston in the East Midlands has seen 13 per cent annual asking price increase, which Kirkby in the North West has seen house prices rise by six per cent when compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, average asking prices have remained unchanged in Eccleshill, West Yorkshire.
Rightmove has looked at the top performers in each region of England, and in Scotland and Wales, for the quickest time to find a buyer.
Bradford area named among place with fastest selling homes
Here is the full list of areas in England, Scotland and Wales with the fastest selling homes.
Prestwick, Scotland
Time to find a buyer (days): 14
Asking price September 2023: £198,249
Asking price September 2022: £193,731
Percentage change: 2%
Fenham, North East
Time to find a buyer (days): 29
Asking price September 2023: £154,212
Asking price September 2022: £150,822
Percentage change: 2%
Kirkby, North West
Time to find a buyer (days): 30
Asking price September 2023: £149,392
Asking price September 2022: £140,979
Percentage change: 6%
Eccleshill, West Yorkshire
Time to find a buyer (days): 31
Asking price September 2023: £164,838
Asking price September 2022: £164,396
Percentage change: 0%
St Judes, South West
Time to find a buyer (days): 32
Asking price September 2023: £196,337
Asking price September 2022: £193,839
Percentage change: 1%
Alvaston, East Midlands
Time to find a buyer (days): 32
Asking price September 2023: £198,994
Asking price September 2022: £175,464
Percentage change: 13%
Northfleet, South East
Time to find a buyer (days): 36
Asking price September 2023: £322,487
Asking price September 2022: £330,529
Percentage change: -2%
Willenhall, West Midlands
Time to find a buyer (days): 37
Asking price September 2023: £200,209
Asking price September 2022: £201,580
Percentage change: -1%
Witham, East of England
Time to find a buyer (days): 39
Asking price September 2023: £326,735
Asking price September 2022: £333,874
Percentage change: -2%
Worcester Park, London
Time to find a buyer (days): 40
Asking price September 2023: £571,562
Asking price September 2022: £575,478
Percentage change: -1%
Canton, Wales
Time to find a buyer (days): 42
Asking price September 2023: £308,973
Asking price September 2022: £326,252
Percentage change: -5%