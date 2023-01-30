This is the time of year when dreaming rather than doing helps us get through the worst of the winter weather. When it comes to property reverie, a move to the coast is often high on the wishlist and the number of people who can make this a reality has grown over the last few years.Along with retirees who are often free to flit where they like, those who work from home have swelled the numbers hunting for a place by the seaside. More recently, they have been joined by those who had previously planned to make their permanent home in popular, sunnier climes abroad with Spain and France firm favourites.Since Brexit, British nationals can generally stay in EU countries no more than 90 days in every 180.The top search area for many of those looking to escape to the seaside in Yorkshire is Whitby and, if money is no object, neighbouring Sandsend and nearby Runswick Bay.

Thornwick Bay, Flamborough

However, prices reflect the popularity of these areas. According to Rightmove, the majority of sales in Whitby during the last year were terraced properties selling for an average price of £249,724. Semi-detached houses average £246,496 and flats £205,678.

Overall, sold prices in Whitby over the last year were seven per cent up on the previous year and 18 per cent up on the 2020 peak of £213,399.

It’s why more would-be buyers of both permanent and second homes are looking at Scarborough and other areas further down the coast.

Scarborough, where the average price is £198,826 with terraced houses averaging £159,650, semis £209,471 and flats £133,117,000, is especially appealing thanks to its wealth of amenities, its glorious sandy beaches and spectacular coastal views.

Britain’s first seaside resort, its heyday lasted until the late 1970s when package holidays abroad became popular but its sparkle is back.

Long lauded for its theatres, it is also a hub for artists and makers and is once again attracting big name acts, which is bringing in new visitors who like what they see and experience in the town.

Estate agent Phil Fletcher, a director at CPH Properties, says: “The fact that Elton John and Kylie have played at the Spa Theatre has made a big difference to the profile of the town.

“People have taken the view ‘if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for me’.”

Scarborough’s railway station, with services to and from York with a journey time of 50 minutes is also a huge plus for buyers and is home to yet another claim to fame for the town fondly referred to as “Scarbados”.

The station is said to have the longest railway bench in the world. The Grade II listed seat, though to date from 1883, is 139 metres long.

Those who are thinking of home hunting in Scarborough will be pleased to know that the market has calmed and is back on an even keel after the chaos caused by the pandemic rush to coast and country.

Phil Fletcher says: “It is a more normal, stable market and demand is being met so rather than the 30 viewings and multiple offers over asking price, now we see prices are levelling off and it’s a case of offers at or just below asking price.”

For even more bang for your buck, Bridlington offers an average asking price of £172,854 with the average terraced house selling for £134,835.

Its beach is glorious and its Old Town area is full of beautiful period property.

At the moment, there are two and three bedroom flats from £85,000, along with a two-bedroom end terraced house with Hunters.com for £99,950, in Bridlington, along with a wide choice of two-bedroom bungalows from about £180,000.

For those looking for value and who enjoy peace and quiet with the coast in easy reach, check out the Holderness peninsula.

It is much loved by those who have discovered it and is popular with wild swimmers and fossil hunters, who often have the beaches to themselves.

While the main towns in Holderness include Withernsea, Hornsea and Hedon, there are many charming villages and hamlets within a 15 minute drive to quiet stretches of this part of the coast, which runs from Flamborough Head to Spurn Point.

Terraced properties in this sparsely populated area have an average price of £108,307, while semis come in at £166,063, with detached properties fetching £280,305.

Do think carefully before you consider moving permanently to be by the sea. If you are in a hotspot, it will be busy in spring and summer and that can be overwhelming.