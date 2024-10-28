Why 2024 is set to be a bumper year for housing sales and a Budget warning

The latest House Price Index from property website Zoopla reveals that 2024 is set to be a bumper year for house sales. Rising incomes combined with average mortgage rates at their lowest for two years, have resulted in the highest level of new sales since late 2020.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comparatively, house prices are rising slowly, up by just one per cent over the last 12 months, compared to minus 0.9 per cent a year ago. Price inflation is being held back by a large choice of homes for sale and affordability pressures which are keeping buying power in check.

In more affordable areas, house prices are rising at an above-average rate for example the Yorkshire and Humberside and the North-East have seen a two per cent increase while the North West recorded a 2.3 per cent rise, Scotland 2.4 per cent and Northern Ireland topped the table with 5.6 per cent growth..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversely, house prices are down slightly in Eastern England by -0.3 per cent and the South-East -0.1 per cent. However, UK house prices remain on track to be two per cent higher over 2024 as a whole as price falls from this time last year drop out of the annual rate of price inflation.

Market

Sustained growth in new sales over 2024 has led to the largest sales pipeline the market has seen for four years. Zoopla’s analysis reveals that there are currently 306,000 homes working their way through the buying process to completion, 62,250 (26 per cent) more than 12 months ago. The total value of these sales has hit £113bn, 30 per cent higher than this time last year when a spike in mortgage rates hit buyer demand and reduced the number of sales agreed over the second half of 2023.

Momentum in new sales remains strong and looks set to continue into December, supported by a high supply of homes for sale. Many of the most recent sales will complete in the first half of 2025.

The growth in sales is being driven by a combination of first-time buyers and existing homeowners who have delayed moving decisions until borrowing costs fell and the outlook improved. FTBs are set to be the biggest buyer cohort in 2024, accounting for 36 per cent of all sales followed by existing homeowners (31 per cent), cash buyers (27 per cent) and landlords buying with a mortgage (7 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapid growth in rents and the decline in mortgage rates have shifted renting versus buying dynamics, supporting more FTB purchases. The average mortgage repayment for a typical UK FTB home is 17% cheaper than renting, compared to a much smaller 2 per cent difference a year ago when mortgage rates were higher.

The growth in sales is being driven by a combination of first-time buyers and existing homeowners who have delayed moving decisions until borrowing costs fell and the outlook improved. FTBs are set to be the biggest buyer cohort in 2024, accounting for 36 per cent of all sales followed by existing homeowners (31 per cent), cash buyers (27 per cent) and landlords buying with a mortgage (7 per cent).

The rapid growth in rents and the decline in mortgage rates have shifted renting versus buying dynamics, supporting more FTB purchases. The average mortgage repayment for a typical UK FTB home is 17% cheaper than renting, compared to a much smaller 2 per cent difference a year ago when mortgage rates were higher.

The impact of a return to previous thresholds would be more keenly felt in southern England where the average FTB in London and the South East would pay £5,600 and £1,390 respectively, compared to £0 today. In parts of London such as Camden, Hammersmith and Fulham and Islington with average house values over £600,000, FTB could pay an additional £15,000 in stamp duty. Faced with higher buying costs, FTBs will want to pay less for homes in these areas which will keep price rises in check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Donnell, Executive Director at Zoopla comments: “It is positive to see the sustained increase in sales activity over 2024 which reflects growing confidence amongst buyers and sellers supported by lower borrowing costs and rising incomes. Overall, the market remains on track for a modest 2% price increase in 2024 and 1.1m sales.

“First-time buyer numbers have recovered as mortgage rates have fallen but a sizeable deposit is still required to buy. Possible changes to stamp duty relief will only create further barriers to ownership for this group who already face significant affordability constraints.