Why 2025 could be the year of the first time buyer: Andrew Milnes

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By enabling borrowers to take out larger loans, it’s estimated that there could be a 24 per cent increase in the number of first time buyers purchasing homes, with many of whose deposits ranging from five to 25 per cent of the property’s value.

A recent report from the Building Societies Association highlighted that a growing number of first time buyers believe it’s a good time to purchase a home. This is down to a range of factors boosting buyer confidence, from improved affordability, slowed house price growth, and stabilising mortgage rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re already seeing an enhanced level of support from lenders, who are continuously delivering innovative products that help more first time buyers become mortgage ready. While there are certain eligibility requirements to be met, product options like lower deposits, enhanced income multipliers, and others, are providing unique opportunities for those currently renting who are struggling to save the amount required for a deposit.

Andrew Milnes​​​​, business principal/mortgage adviser at the Mortgage Advice Bureau, Bingley. Picture supplied by the Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Similarly, for those renting, there are lenders out there who will allow your landlord to help with your deposit. Essentially, if your landlord wants to sell the property and you intend to purchase from them with a five per cent deposit, they will allow the landlord to match this through an allowance made against the property. Looking at the bigger picture, this feeling of optimism among homebuyers can be seen within the latest housing transaction figures. 2025 has got off to a stronger start compared to the last two years, with buyer demand up 13 per cent according to Zoopla’s House Price Index. In January, first time buyers made up 63 per cent of the market.

Market improvement is mostly driven by the removal of stamp duty relief from April, encouraging first time buyers to take advantage before the deadline. However, the increase in stamp duty may not be as impactful on first time buyers as many feared, as three in five first time buyers will still pay nothing from April 1. This certainly won’t impact many buyers here in Yorkshire, with the vast majority of first time buyers not exceeding the £300,000 threshold. While the relaxation to mortgage rules isn’t written in concrete, it’s encouraging that the government and regulators are adopting this mindset to make the property ladder accessible and affordable to more buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there are other factors they’ll need to consider, such as the impact this relaxation could have on property prices and supply/demand. Nonetheless, it’s a step in the right direction.

All things considered, 2025 offers first time buyers a wealth of opportunities. For those buying new, on top of the innovative mortgage products available, there are many developer-led incentives. From contributions to legal fees and your deposit, to free standard surveys and upgrades on flooring and appliances, it’s well worth looking into with the support of a mortgage adviser.