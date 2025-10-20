Why architecture should have a true sense of belonging - Ric Blenkharn

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design team had clearly taken care in understanding the context of the scheme and the proposals had a real sense of belonging to the historic core of the city.

I made the comment that the scheme demonstrated a sense of it being ‘somewhere’ rather than ‘anywhere’. Sadly, we see too many schemes being designed and built across the country which don’t have that sense of belonging.

The expression ‘fits like a glove’ comes to mind -something that is well suited and comfortable. Something that makes you feel instantly at home in that place. A familiarity which is comfortable and welcoming. It’s a sense I have always tried to engender in the many schemes I have worked on over my career.

Ric Blenharn, architect. Picture: Jim Varney

It’s not to say that scheme should ape their neighbours, but merely have a sense that when built, a scheme feels as though it has always ‘meant to be’.

This approach derives from a close understanding of the context of a site and a clear comprehension of a brief. An approach that understands neighbouring buildings, local materiality, landscape, climate, vistas and a myriad of components which considered together give a rich background in which to produce a design.

Starting a career in architecture, the temptation is to literally throw everything at a design – to design something that is seen as a statement. I learnt quickly that this wasn’t the case to design fitting architecture. It doesn’t however negate dramatic responses and in fact, many of the buildings I’ve designed have become distinctive buildings which have helped improve and regenerate settlements.

I recall a very early scheme for a new church building in Leeds, where my initial thoughts were very much to work with the post-modern idiom of the time. This was a fashionable period of style, which saw buildings such as the Magistrates Courts in Leeds being constructed.

I realised this was the wrong approach and instead designed a scheme using local stone with a complex roof arrangement covered in stainless steel, akin to a lead covered roof.

The scheme went on to be a well-liked local community facility and won the Leeds Award for Architecture.

Visited today, the building has mellowed gracefully into its surroundings and feels as though it was always thus. This I believe is testament to great design.

It is in fact enshrined in an architect’s code of practice ‘to conserve and enhance the quality of the environment and its natural resources.’ I also learnt from an early stage, that no matter how small a project, there is always potential to create a response which exhibits delight and meaning.

Architecture of quality is produced when time and thought is given to a project. It is produced after listening carefully to a client’s brief and budget and to transform that brief into something exceptional – to something that exceeds expectation and brings a smile.

It’s a level of architecture that cannot be achieved through ignoring context or by mass production.