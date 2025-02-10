The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a number of factors during 2025 that will address these perennial conundrums. The answer to some is very logical, whilst others less so. I have often advocated the benefits of buying a new home during the winter months. It will not be at it’s most photogenic but everything will be laid bare to see.

Internally any leaks are likely to be more apparent. Likewise, areas of dampness, and perhaps struggling heating if you notice an electric oil heater hidden behind the sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, you will see what is beyond the belt of trees at the bottom of what appears to be a secluded garden in the estate agents summertime photos. When it comes to what to buy, this brings human nature into play and on a personal note why I find the selling and buying a residential property so interesting.

Tim Waring, prime residential, GSC Grays.

A pretty stone farmhouse a mile down a private track, next to open countryside, could be one person’s dream, yet others might consider such an enticing but rural setting isolated.

Some people like neighbours for social engagement and accept that whilst an urban terraced or semi detached house might lack privacy, there is likely to be the convenience of shops, schooling and public transport close by.

If you are starting your property search in 2025, think carefully about your buying criteria. What is essential in your next home, what is less so but still preferable. What you definitely don’t want, and what you are not sure about. It really is worth writing them down as a reminder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some buyers are very specific about their preferred location, with school catchment often being the driver. Others can be wonderfully vague, and then buy in a completely different area. So in answer to the question where to buy, think hard and logically, then add it to your list of criteria.

Having touched on when, what, and where to buy, there is the inevitable question of price. A properly priced property of whatever description should sell in any reasonable market.

The basic economics of supply and demand might place some downwards pressure on price if there happened to be a number of similar houses available in a particular neighbourhood at the same time, but it is unlikely to be a permanent feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budgets for home purchase can also vary considerably – whilst sometimes they are fixed, for others there is flexibility.

Increasingly we are seeing this occur where families explore the concept of multi generational living where finances might be combined to purchase a larger property.

Members of the same family keep their independence by using different parts of the same property, but collectively they still remain “on campus”.

This might be under one roof or an annex in the garden, with double garage conversions being popular alternative option. This is just one example of how making a list of your requirements helps focus the mind on exactly what you want to buy. Estate agents love potential buyers who offer clarity as to their intentions. It can save a lot of wasted time for all concerned.