These major regeneration projects have transformed land, once the heart of a community but left in disrepair, into vibrant new neighbourhoods.

Developments include the £150m housing and regeneration scheme in the Newington and St. Andrew’s area of West Hull, which saw Keepmoat build 1,457 new homes to revitilise a run down part of the city.

Colliery regeneration projects include more than 400 homes on the site of the former Firbeck colliery in South Yorkshire and almost 350 new homes at the former Brodsworth Colliery site in Doncaster.

Keepmoat will build 313 new homes and a 68-unit extra care facility in Driffield. Picture supplied by Keepmoat.

Ben Hindley, land and partnerships director at Keepmoat, says: “These colliery sites don’t have any employment benefit and generally they’ve become a bit of an eyesore. The big benefit of taking on these sites is the regeneration effect and making them part of the community again.”

In the past, 80 per cent of Keepmoat’s projects were these types of brownfield sites. Now brownfield makes up 60 per cent of its work and the housebuilder is having to look at building on different types of land.

“That brownfield pipeline has largely dried up,” says Ben. “Big regeneration projects, like the one in Hull that we’ve done for the last 30 years, aren’t there any more because the housing stock they’ve got is generally ok.

"In another 10-15 years time there will probably be more of those projects because the building standards we’ve got now are a lot higher than when the older stock was built.”

He adds: “Similarly, there’s only a finite number of colliery sites, and we’ve done most of them,.

"However, there are still former factory sites, which are shorter term brownfield sites that have come from the industrial past where there’s no longer any requirement in that area for work, which can be flipped into places people want to live. We’re always on the lookout for brownfield sites rather than greenfield sites.”

Ben says it remains to be seen how the Government’s new grey belt category will be certified by local authorities and it may be something Keepmoat looks at in the longer term.

Keepmoat, which is headquartered in Doncaster and has another office in Leeds, is one of Yorkshire’s largest housebuilders, constructing 1,200 to 1,250 plots per annum, mainly for first time buyers in the sub-£350,000 bracket. It will start building a further 14 schemes on site in the region this year, including 313 new homes and a 68-unit extra care facility in Driffield.

Over the next three to five years, it intends to increase that to 1,500 to 1,700 a year in Yorkshire between the Doncaster and Leeds offices.

"We don’t have a preferred market within Yorkshire but the east coast can be slightly slower from a sales perspective,” says Ben. “There was a bit of a peak when everyone was working from home and moved slightly further away from the usual cities. More recently, everyone’s started to come back to the bigger conurbations again.”

Keepmoat also works with registered providers to build affordable homes. “Historically, a lot of developers have shied away from bringing affordable housing into a scheme but it’s very much been our bread and butter,” says Ben. "It’s been a big part of creating a more diverse community.”

Nationally, Keepmoat builds 3,500 homes a year all over the country except London and the South East and hopes to increase that to 5,000 or 6,000 in the next three to five years.

"We have fairly lofty growth plans but there’s still a lot of land out there,” says Ben. “The Government’s new housing targets are going to put a lot of pressure on local authorities to help try and achieve that.

"Is that going to change how we work? Not really because we’ve always been in the business of working with local authorities and not against them.”

He adds: “I think the next pinch point we’re going to see is that the land is there but there’s nobody able to actually review applications and bring them through to planning permission. The government pressure is great but where’s the resource to actually implement it on the ground?