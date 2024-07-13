Why Knaresborough will never be second best to Harrogate as place to live

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property prices in Knaresborough are indeed lower than in Harrogate but that doesn’t mean it is second best, far from it in fact.

It has a huge amount to offer and in some ways this historic town with medieval roots beats Harrogate into a cocked hat.

It has its own ruined medieval castle overlooking the waterside area by the River Nidd. The latter is the jewel in Knaresborough’s crown and attracts hundreds of visitors thanks to its heritage buildings and bridges and its spectacular viaduct.

Knaresborough's beautiful waterfront

Mother Shipton’s Cave is close by should you want to visit the former home of the famous soothsayer Ursula Southeil who also clearly knew a thing or two about location.

Another bonus of buying here is King James High School. It is rated good and you don’t have to fight or resort to devious tactics to win your child a place if you live in the town as it is the only high school there.

Knaresborough also has a railway station with services to Harrogate, Leeds and York and the A1M is practically on the doorstep..

Add to that a high number of independent shops, along with supermarkets, bars and restaurants and it becomes even more attractive.

Inside one of the new properties at the Old Claro Laundry development on the waterfront for sale via North Residential

A tell-tale sign that Knaresborough ticks all the boxes is that it has been heavily targeted by developers who have done their homework and given the town top marks.

As a result there are a significant number of new builds and conversions. One of the latest conversions and what could be the last of its kind on the historic waterfront, is The Old Claro Laundry, which is set to become three homes.

The developer is family firm Ashbrooke Developments which has been in the property business for over 50 years specialising in small, bespoke projects.

Anne Douglas, who works with her father and is overseeing the development, says: “It is the best quality building my dad has come across in terms of its strength and it captured his heart.

One of the three new properties by Ashbrooke Developments for sale with North Residential

“It was built in 1894 as a laundry to serve the town and became a parachute factory in the war and then an engineering works. It was also used as a boat storage and repairs business and then offices and an artist’s studio.”

The planning authority approved plans for conversion to three new homes wrapped in the historic walls.

The first property, now ready for sale, is the one in the middle and it is on the market with North Residential for £795,000.

There has been no expense spared on the three bedroom home which has a bespoke staircase and kitchen and hand painted cabinetry, designed, made and installed by Wetherby-based Christopher Philips.

Tenter Turret Cottage for sale with Bridgfords

Anne adds: “My dad is old school and being a former joiner, attention to detail is really important to him. He did a lot of the design on this project himself and each of the houses is different.

“He insisted on sourcing clay roof tiles that look authentic and aged and all the properties have large balconies looking onto the river.”

If you love historic property then Knaresborough has a huge amount to offer and one of the best heritage homes on the market at the moment is Tenter Turret Cottage, also on the waterfront.

The castellated Grade II-listed Georgian property with four bedrooms overlooks the castle and the river and comes with a compelling added extra, its own cave in the cliff, which has proved an ideal place to keep cool on hot days.

It is for sale for £675,000 with Bridgfords and belongs to Judi Graham and her husband who have run it as a holiday let. They have lived in Knaresborough for 17 years and intend to stay.

She says: “There is a great community spirit in Knaresborough and it’s a very friendly place with lots of events, including the famous Bed Race.Nick Alcock, branch manager of Dacre, Son & Hartley, Knaresborough, agrees and calculates that property prices in the town are 10 per cent lower than in Harrogate.

He says: “A lot of people who buy here are moving within the town and we have a lot of people relocating here, including buyers from the south who have visited and like it.

“The railway station is a big draw and we have people here who commute to London for work.

He adds: “The high school is good and it’s popular because there is no postcode lottery attached to it. We have also had some new bars and restaurants open up here and we have great independent shops.”

As for property prices, Nick says the starting price for a one bedroom flat is £110,000 and for a one bedroom house it is £150,000. A two bedroom house starts at £190,000 and a semi-detached house from £220,000.

The most desirable locations are the waterfront and Abbey Road. Homes on the latter can command £1m plus.

The only issue, which has been caused by the increase in large new developments, is more cars and congestion.