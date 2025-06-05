Why more first time buyers are entering the property market: Mark Manning

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some of this activity has been due to buyers rushing to beat the stamp duty changes that happened at the end of March, a much broader shift appears to be underway. A combination of factors is driving this surge, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down.

A key driver behind the increase is improved mortgage affordability. In recent months, several interest rate cuts have prompted major lenders to reduce mortgage rates, with many now offering deals below four per cent.

These reductions have not only made monthly payments more manageable, but also increased the purchasing power of first-time buyers, making home ownership far more attainable.

Mark Manning, managing director of Manning Stainton.

Alongside this, several lenders have introduced a variety of innovative mortgage products aimed at first-time buyers, including 100 per cent and 95 per cent loan-to-value options and schemes that allow deferred payments.

This has helped to lower the upfront financial costs that many of these buyers face when purchasing their first home.

No-deposit mortgages have been extremely rare in recent years, with most lenders requiring the borrower to put down at least 5 per cent.

Those that do offer deposits lower than that often require a parent to act as a guarantor.

At the same time, the cost of renting has continued to climb, further encouraging renters to consider buying instead.

With a shortage of available rental properties and rising costs for landlords, which have to be passed onto tenants, monthly rents have become increasingly expensive.

For a growing number of people, the idea of putting that money toward a mortgage, and ultimately investing in their own home, is becoming a much more attractive and affordable alternative.

Another major influence has been the ongoing support of the so-called ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’. Buying a first home is a significant life milestone, and many parents who are in a position to be able to do so are choosing to help their children take that first step.

Recent changes to inheritance tax laws have encouraged earlier gifting, and with healthy returns on savings and investments over the past few years, many parents now feel both willing and more financially able to help out.

In fact, last year alone, parents contributed £9.6bn towards house deposits for their children, a figure that’s expected to increase further in the coming years.

Finally, local economic conditions are playing a role too. Leeds and Yorkshire continue to benefit from inward investment and strong economic growth, helping to drive job creation and wage increases.

This, combined with relatively affordable property prices compared to many parts of the south, means first-time buyers across our region are in a strong position to take their first step onto the property ladder.

It's clear that this surge in first-time buyer activity is underpinned by strong and sustained factors.