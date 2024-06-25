Why now is the time to market your home if you want to move by Christmas

Conveyancing specialist My Home Move has analysed the time taken to sell residential property in the present market, how this differs regionally and by what point sellers need to put the “For Sale” sign up and get their home listed on a property portal in order to have completed on their purchase two weeks before Christmas Day.

The research shows that the average time it takes to sell a home in Britain is 146 days, which means that you need to get a For Sale sign up by this weekend if you want to be in a new home just before Santa comes to call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time frame accounts for an average of 69 days between listing a property and accepting a buyer’s offer, followed by an average of 77 days to get to completion.

It's time to list it

This means that sellers have under a month to instruct an agent and get their property listing live.

There are, of course, regional differences. Properties in Wales take the longest time to sell with the average being 167 days due to it having the longest average listing time of 80 days and the longest average time for completion, which is 87 days after an offer has been accepted.

London sellers need to be on the market by July 1, in the East Midlands the deadline is July 3 while in the East and South East the deadline is July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would-be sellers in Yorkshire need to get their home on the market by July 15 as the average time from listing to selling and completing the deal in our region takes 149 days.

Sellers in Scotland have more time to play with as the average selling timeline between listing a home and completing a sale is just 94 days thanks to its efficient buying and selling system.

Most homes in Scotland are sold via a “blind bidding” system. This means the seller will ask for offers over or around a minimum price and would-be buyers put their offers in via sealed bids.

The highest bidder will usually win and will be informed on the same day. This means that to be moving home by December 11, they don’t need to list their current property until September 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East has second fastest average selling time at 132 days which means sellers must be on the market by August 1, 2024.

Director of My Home Move Conveyancing, Alistair Singer, says: “Nobody wants to be thinking about Christmas in the height of summer, however for home sellers who want to have moved in time for the big day, it’s a necessary reality.

“Selling a home takes longer than it should and this is due to a number of factors including how long searches take, completing a survey, getting your mortgage offer in, for example, as all of these impact the time it takes to move from accepting an offer to completion.

“Of course, not all transactions are the same, a cash buyer will likely move quicker, while a longer chain or a leasehold transaction will extend timelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, there’s nothing much a seller can do other than maintain a positive attitude, as delays can vary for a number of reasons, from unexpected complications, to delays on the side of lenders, local authorities, valuers or solicitors.”

The best form of attack, says Alistair, is to understand which conveyancer suits your sale best and just what is needed from you as a seller at each step of the process. Doing so will ensure you’re legally prepared and your transaction timeline is as short as it can be allowing you to make your move with confidence.

Planning is vital and another important aspect is to find the right estate agent. Do not skimp on this. The cheapest are not usually the best. You generally get what you pay for so look for good reviews and for recommendations from friends and family.

Photography is a key factor in attracting attention on property portals where there is an overwhelming number of homes for sale and lots of competition, so make sure your estate agent uses a professional well versed in property photography. There is an art to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that note, before the photographer arrives make sure your home is spick and span and is well presented. Property Post has highlighted the do’s and don’ts many times but to recap: declutter and make sure the property is clean and tidy.

If any work needs doing then be honest about it as a good survey will unearth issues anyway and the would-be buyers will respect your honesty.