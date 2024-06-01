The Industrial Revolution and its textile mills brought hundreds of jobs and attracted not just those from surrounding areas and more rural parts of Yorkshire but people from as far away as South Asia looking for work and a new life.

In the 1960s and 70s, it was the legendary Batley Variety Club that put the town on the map.

Founded by James Corrigan and his wife Betty, on what had been a stretch of wasteland on Bradford Road, it became a showbiz Mecca thanks to James’ chutzpah and powers of persuasion.

Joanne Hardcastle outside her home

Dubbed the “Las Vegas of the North” what was the biggest cabaret club in Europe attracted big name stars including the Bee Gees, Tom Jones, Dusty Springfield, Roy Orbison, Neil Sedaka, Shirley Bassey and Louis Armstrong to name but a few who, by all accounts, enjoyed their time in the town.

Eartha Kitt led shoppers in a rendition of On Ilkla’ Moor Baht ‘At when she visited Batley market and Bee Gee Maurice Gibb married one of the club’s waitresses.

Closed in 1978, it is now long gone though in 2000 Redbrick was born in a redundant mill complex and it’s no small boast that this is the North’s leading destination for interiors shopping that attracts top name brands and visitors from all over the North of England and beyond.

Now there are other compelling reasons why people from outside the town are making a beeline for Batley and that is its close proximity to Leeds, its train station, the motorway network and its rents and house prices.

Phienix Court, Batley, £191,000 with Richard Kendall estate agents

Rightmove data shows that Batley is the second hottest spot for rentals in Britain and it tops the chart in God’s Own County.

The average asking price for rents in Batley rose from £707 in the first quarter of 2023 to £846 in the first quarter of 2024,an annual rise of 19.7 per cent.

Overall in Yorkshire rents have risen 0.8 per cent over the last quarter and 8.3 per cent up year on year.

Ashraf Esat, director of Hunters Batley estate and lettings agency, says the ten minute train ride from Batley to Leeds is a huge draw and, although rents in the town have risen dramatically, they are still far cheaper than those in the big city.

Redbrick Mill, Batley. Picture Tony Johnson

He adds that the pandemic prompted a big shift in the price of rents in the town pushing up a two-bedroom flat that was £350 per month in 2021 to £550 while a two-bedroom house priced at £450 per month has rocketed to £650/£700 with detached homes seeing the greatest rise from £550 to £950.

For those who want to buy a home, house prices are still relatively affordable for first time buyers. According Rightmove properties in Batley have an overall average price of £189,699 over the last year

The majority of sales were terraced properties selling for an average price of £143,220. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £207,547, with the average detached properties fetched £311,136.

Like many other post industrial towns there are a couple of no-go areas at night, but it has a huge amount to commend it.

The Gazebo, Batley, £675,000 with Yorkshire's Finest estate agency

For those who crave green spaces, there is Wilton Park, which sits in 36 acres with gardens, a lake, woodland and fields, tennis courts, a bowling green and a paddling pool, while sitting proud at the top is the Victorian Gothic house that is now the Bagshaw Museum, known for its collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts, among other things.

Or you can head to Upper Batley, the town’s most sought after place to live thanks to its “cut-above” homes, some of which once belonged to mill owners and managers.

They chose this area up above the mills because it has countryside and rural walks on the doorstep. Expect to pay a premium for properties here.

At the moment the most expensive home for sale in Upper Batley is a five-bedroom period property listed at £950,000.

Long Croft View, a four bedroom detached house backing onto countryside is £499,950 while semi-detached homes and newer builds are £350,000 plus.

Joanne Hardcastle, a content creator, who starred in BBC’s Interior Design Masters show series four and is a favourite on Instagram where she posts as hardcastletowers, has lived in Batley all her life and has seen the area change.

She now lives in Upper Batley after she and her husband, Tim, bought an Edwardian end terrace house there 23 years ago. What was a “do-er” upper is now a sensational home thanks to their hard work and patience.

She says: “Batley is a good place to live and Upper Batley is really rural with some great examples of Victorian architecture.

“The high street had a bit of a slump at one point due to Tesco opening a big store but it’s regenerating and we are seeing lots of eating places opening up where people can socialise, plus we have Redbrick Mill on the doorstep and Ikea close by in Birstall.”