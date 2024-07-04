Between March and June this year, sales at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Bingley office were 25% higher than during the same period last year and the company’s Saltaire office also saw a 15% increase over the same timeframe.

This week, OnTheMarket revealed Bradford currently holds top spot in its quarterly Hotspots Index, which compares property leads and online property searches against available property stock, to rank how active an area’s housing market is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locations with high interest and low levels of stock top the index over markets that have higher numbers of available properties relative to interest. Bradford has been in pole position for the past two consecutive quarters. This time Blackpool edged up into second place, followed by Rochdale in third, Plymouth came fourth and Leicester was fifth.

The BD postcode area is the nation's number one property hotspot

Other West Yorkshire towns and cities making the top 50 include Wakefield in ninth and Huddersfield in fourteenth. Leeds sits at 42 in the list.

Steven Potts, from Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “It’s no surprise that Bradford regularly does so well in OnTheMarket’s Hotspots Index. Affordability is always important with homebuyers and budgets stretch further in a lot of Bradford’s suburbs than in neighbouring Leeds, where buyers will generally have to settle for less space.

“Buyers also recognise everything that the area has to offer. The area around Bingley is well served with good rail links, excellent shops, amenities and well-regarded schools, as well as offering easy access to glorious countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of our buyers already live in the area but more recently we’ve seen an influx of buyers from outside the region, including the South of England, relocating here, which is another growing trend.”