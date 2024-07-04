Why the Bradford postcode area is the UK's top property hotspot
Between March and June this year, sales at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Bingley office were 25% higher than during the same period last year and the company’s Saltaire office also saw a 15% increase over the same timeframe.
This week, OnTheMarket revealed Bradford currently holds top spot in its quarterly Hotspots Index, which compares property leads and online property searches against available property stock, to rank how active an area’s housing market is.
Locations with high interest and low levels of stock top the index over markets that have higher numbers of available properties relative to interest. Bradford has been in pole position for the past two consecutive quarters. This time Blackpool edged up into second place, followed by Rochdale in third, Plymouth came fourth and Leicester was fifth.
Other West Yorkshire towns and cities making the top 50 include Wakefield in ninth and Huddersfield in fourteenth. Leeds sits at 42 in the list.
Steven Potts, from Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “It’s no surprise that Bradford regularly does so well in OnTheMarket’s Hotspots Index. Affordability is always important with homebuyers and budgets stretch further in a lot of Bradford’s suburbs than in neighbouring Leeds, where buyers will generally have to settle for less space.
“Buyers also recognise everything that the area has to offer. The area around Bingley is well served with good rail links, excellent shops, amenities and well-regarded schools, as well as offering easy access to glorious countryside.
“A lot of our buyers already live in the area but more recently we’ve seen an influx of buyers from outside the region, including the South of England, relocating here, which is another growing trend.”
Dacre, Son & Hartley is currently marketing a range of property in the Bradford area, ranging from a sumptuous nine bedroom rural barn conversion above Bingley for £2.375m, to numerous apartments throughout the Aire Valley that are priced at less than £100,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.