Why we need to move beyond a Battle of the Styles: Malcolm Birks

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amidst a controversial and highly animated public debate, various claims were made, not only about their relative aesthetic merit but also their moral virtue.

There were also lively conversations during the 1980s, triggered by King Charles’s book: ‘A Vision of Britain’ in which he critiqued several aspects of modern architecture and made a case for the virtues of buildings in a traditional style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This debate continues to this day and is particularly relevant as the country faces increased house building.

​Malcolm Birks RIBA is head of design at Rural Solutions

When it comes to designing new, one-off, country houses, architects should draw upon the great traditions of the English country house, which have for centuries pushed the boundaries of architectural design both in terms of style and scale.

Indeed, the current planning policy by which new houses can be permitted in open countryside (paragraph 84), demands that such proposals are of ‘exceptional design’ quality. This subjective definition has led to a range of proposed styles from classical to contemporary, but many such projects have not been considered to meet the high bar set for such houses and have failed to obtain planning consent.

Setting such expectations in terms of design quality ensures that the tradition of exceptional country houses endures. In our experience, the best country house designs (and those most likely to be granted planning permission) respond to the specific characteristics of their setting. The surrounding buildings, landscape, views, materials, and natural features such as trees and water all play a part in shaping a design that is ‘of its place’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One might assume that a more traditional architectural style, such as Gothic, Georgian or Queen Anne, would be the safest bet for a new country house. In fact, it is more common for those in a contemporary architectural language, to achieve planning success. Country houses conceived with a modern interpretation of traditional styles also have their merits. Contemporary design can draw on local conditions in different ways and this provides more scope and flexibility with form, materials, and sustainability.

What really matters is being able to deliver a convincing overarching narrative as to why a house has been designed the way it has. Architects must demonstrate the design is a logical response to the setting.

The ingredients of exceptional designs are woven together in interlocking spaces, curated to hang together perfectly and integrated with the place in which they are situated. This approach does not preclude the use of traditional styles of architecture, but the constituent parts are harder to combine, and can risk appearing as a hollow pastiche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choosing a design style for a country house does not have to be a binary choice. You have just got to choose the right language, carefully select the ingredients, and ensure the perfect ‘baking’ process.