Yorkshire cities Hull, Doncaster and Bradford named among cheapest in Britain for renters according to Rightmove

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 7th Sep 2025, 17:35 BST
Three Yorkshire cities have been named among the cheapest in Britain for renters according to Rightmove.

Now September is here, thousands of students across the country will be preparing to move as the university year begins.

With rents at the highest prices, the cost of finding somewhere to live is likely to raise concerns for many students when choosing where to study.

Rightmove has compiled a list of more than 50 cities in Great Britain to find out where students can find the best value for their money when renting their first home away from home.

The Guildhall in Hull. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
The Guildhall in Hull. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Hull and Sunderland have come out at the top spot as joint winners for affordability, with average rents of £804 per month.

These cities are significantly cheaper than the national average of £1,565 per month, which means students can save hundreds of pounds on rental payments when compared to studying elsewhere.

Rightmove property expert, Colleen Babcock, said: “Moving to a new city or just out of the family home for the first time is an exciting experience for many students, but trying to find that first place to rent can be hard.

“To make it easier, deciding on your budget range first can help you narrow the options. If you’re finding it difficult to find a home that ticks all your boxes, consider which areas you’re willing to compromise on.

“For example, you could move to an area further from transport or outside a city centre to make your budget go further.

“Another option might be to share with friends and split the rent. Local estate agents will be in the best position to guide you on available places within your budget, that tick most of your boxes.”

Yorkshire cities named among cheapest in Britain for renters

1 - Hull

Average monthly rental payment: £804

Annual change %: 5

5 year % change: 35

2 - Sunderland

Average monthly rental payment: £804

Annual change %: 5

5 year % change: 45

3 - Carlisle

Average monthly rental payment: £828

Annual change %: 11

5 year % change: 51

4 - Stoke-on-Trent

Average monthly rental payment: £894

Annual change %: 5

5 year % change: 53

5 - Doncaster

Average monthly rental payment: £923

Annual change %: 5

5 year % change: 50

6 - Bradford

Average monthly rental payment: £930

Annual change %: 3

5 year % change: 67

7 - Wrexham

Average monthly rental payment: £947

Annual change %: -5

5 year % change: 45

8 - Dundee

Average monthly rental payment: £963

Annual change %: 0

5 year % change: 66

9 - Durham

Average monthly rental payment: £964

Annual change %: -8

5 year % change: 22

10 - Aberdeen

Average monthly rental payment: £977

Annual change %: -1

5 year % change: 24

