Yorkshire property market: Leeds and Sheffield named among 10 most popular locations for first time buyers by Rightmove
The online property portal, Rightmove, has analysed the 50 highest-populated cities in Great Britain to see where first-time buyers are looking in 2025.
Glasgow has been named Great Britain’s most in-demand city for people looking to buy their first property.
The average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property with two bedrooms or fewer in the city is £148,979. This is significantly lower than the national average first-time buyer asking price of £228,551.
Manchester took second place with an average asking price of just below £211,000, followed by Edinburgh at £251,000.
Leeds came in fourth place at £182,420, again significantly lower than the national average asking price.
Sheffield then came in fifth place at £151,066, even lower than Leeds’ asking price average.
Rightmove data shows a pattern of first-time buyers flocking towards northern cities, with five of the top 10 locations situated in the north of England.
Most popular locations in Britain for first-time buyers according to Rightmove
1 - Glasgow
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £148,979
2 - Manchester
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £210,685
3 - Edinburgh
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £251,088
4 - Leeds
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £182,420
5 - Sheffield
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £151,066
6 - Liverpool
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £145,457
7 - Birmingham
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £191,945
8 - Bristol
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £283,342
9 - Nottingham
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £161,359
10 - Southampton
Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £191,554
