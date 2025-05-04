Yorkshire property market: Leeds and Sheffield named among 10 most popular locations for first time buyers by Rightmove

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th May 2025, 16:06 BST
The Yorkshire cities Leeds and Sheffield have been listed among top 10 locations for first time buyers by Rightmove

The online property portal, Rightmove, has analysed the 50 highest-populated cities in Great Britain to see where first-time buyers are looking in 2025.

Glasgow has been named Great Britain’s most in-demand city for people looking to buy their first property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property with two bedrooms or fewer in the city is £148,979. This is significantly lower than the national average first-time buyer asking price of £228,551.

Leeds city centre. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)Leeds city centre. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
Leeds city centre. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Manchester took second place with an average asking price of just below £211,000, followed by Edinburgh at £251,000.

Leeds came in fourth place at £182,420, again significantly lower than the national average asking price.

Sheffield then came in fifth place at £151,066, even lower than Leeds’ asking price average.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subscribe now to our weekly lifestyle newsletter - sent every Saturday

Rightmove data shows a pattern of first-time buyers flocking towards northern cities, with five of the top 10 locations situated in the north of England.

Most popular locations in Britain for first-time buyers according to Rightmove

1 - Glasgow

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £148,979

2 - Manchester

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £210,685

3 - Edinburgh

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £251,088

4 - Leeds

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £182,420

5 - Sheffield

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £151,066

6 - Liverpool

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £145,457

7 - Birmingham

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £191,945

8 - Bristol

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £283,342

9 - Nottingham

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £161,359

10 - Southampton

Average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property: £191,554

Related topics:LeedsSheffieldYorkshireGreat BritainGlasgowManchesterEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice