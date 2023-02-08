Some of these lavish Yorkshire estates have nine bedrooms and bathrooms and offer stunning panoramic views of the Yorkshire Dales.

With some of the more wealthy areas in the country being in Yorkshire, it’s no surprise that many of the more expensive estates are up north. These are not just homes but vast lands with farm houses and glorious views of the enticing countryside of the Dales, Moors and some are even a short drive to the Lake District.

The more expensive of the estates cost £6.5 million, £8 million and even £10 million and are unsurprisingly based in areas of Leeds and York. The lower end prices are no less than £1.3 million.

We have selected nine of the most luxurious estates for sale in Yorkshire right now according to Savills.

Village of Scarcroft, Leeds. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Poshest estates for sale in Yorkshire

Fiddlers Green Farm

Price: £1,300,000

Address: Brimham Rocks Road, Hartwith, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 3HB.

Brimham Rocks. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Key features: Fiddlers Green Farmhouse, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living rooms, traditional farm buildings, modern farm buildings, close to Brimham Rocks with land that stretches to 25.24 and it includes an adventure farm attraction with a cafe.

Hill House Farm

Price: £1,300,000

Address: Winton, Northallerton, North Yorkshire, DL6 2TA.

Key features: Five bedroom modernised farmhouse with two bathrooms and five reception rooms, an adjacent office, outbuilding with potential for conversion, stable range, indoor school and all weather outdoor arena, meadow and paddock land and extensive views with 10.9 acres of land.

Thorner Lane

Price: £6,500,000

Address: Scarcroft, Leeds, LS14 3AH.

Key features: This Georgian manor house has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, six reception rooms, a private setting with beautiful rural views, substantial gardens extending to around 60 acres, leisure facilities and guest annexe, a garage and separate agricultural barn and is close to the village amenities.

Amblers Lane

Price: £1,800,000

Address: Shipton By Beningbrough, York, North Yorkshire, YO30 1AN.

Key features: This is a five-bedroom period farmhouse which includes a two-bedroom barn cottage, extensive range of traditional buildings, well screened meadow and pasture land, woodland and shelterbelts, excellent access to the centre of York and covers 25.74 acres of land.

Barmston Farm

Price: £1,650,000

Address: Woodmansey, Beverley, Yorkshire, HU17 0TP.

Key features: A detached four-bedroom house with large private gardens, three two-bedroom holiday cottages, five fully furnished static caravans, three modern barns, eight stables and additional tack room, a private three-acre fishing lake and the property is set in around 18 acres.

Gilling East

Price: £8,000,000

Address: York, North Yorkshire, YO62 4BS.

Key features: An award-winning architect design house with nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, three reception rooms, an indoor swimming pool, a biomass boiler, a Howardian Hill AONB setting and 66 acres private estate.

Edlington Wood House

Price: £2,500,000

Address: Edlington, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN12 1EP.

Key features: A substantial stone five-bedroom detached country residence with impressive and a spacious two-bedroom annexe, it includes an American barn stabling with covered turn out area, horse walker and all-weather arena, paddocks, meadow and pasture, mixed woodland and great transport connections.

Land At Naburn Lodge Farm

Price: £2,200,000

Address: Naburn, York, YO19 4RN.

Key features: A Grade II listed arable land with excellent road frontage, surrounded by 220 acres of land and is strategically situated to the south of York.

Sheriff Hutton Park Estate

Price: £10,000,000

Address: Sheriff Hutton, York, YO60 6RH.