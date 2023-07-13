With the Wimbledon Championships taking place, tennis enthusiasts will be eager to join in the sport as we head towards the finals this weekend. So, Rightmove has listed its best houses with tennis courts and other luxuries and one of them is based in the North York Moors.
Properties included in the list are: a 17th century home in Lancashire, four-bedroom houses in Surrey and Cheshire, the Georgian manor in North York Moors and an 8th floor apartment in London.
Each property offers prospective owners to host their very own Grand Slam and the Yorkshire home includes a home cinema, heated pool, snooker room and a wine cellar.
It came fourth on the list of five of the best houses for tennis enthusiasts and is situated in the conservation village of Hutton Buscel in North York Moors National Park which has the perfect party pad or venue for a sporty weekend getaway.
The £1,750,000 three-storey home has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, three reception rooms, a ‘party barn’ and games room with space for table tennis and an open-sided ‘chalet’ with a wood-burning stove.
The sunken, all-weather inclusive tennis court has the perfect spot for spectators to enjoy their Pimms and strawberries from a raised patio.
It is a detached family house and is ideal for a family with a versatile layout and plenty of storage space. The house is close to Scarborough with easy access to Pickering, Malton and York and has extensive views of the Yorkshire Wolds.
The Manor house is a historic property dating back to 1800 and retains some period and fine architectural features including stone mullion windows. It has been lovingly renovated and restored by its current owners and the gardens elegantly landscaped to include a tropical walled pool courtyard.