The Grand York hotel was originally built in 1906 as a ‘Palace of Business’ for the North Eastern Railway Company and 118 years later retains its original features and architecture.

It has undergone vast renovations and expansions throughout its history and subsequently has been recognised nationally.

More recently, the hotel has been listed in The Times and The Sunday Times Best Places To Stay in the UK. It has been placed at 81 overall and seventh place for the subcategory ‘best city hotels (including London)’.

Exterior of The Grand from Walls. (Pic credit: The Grand York)

The hotel has 207 bedrooms which are divided between those that celebrate its heritage and 100 that are more modern from the 21st century.

The Times journalist Susan d’Arcy awarded the hotel eight out of 10 overall, seven out of 10 for rooms and suites, eight out of 10 for food and drink, seven out of 10 for other amenities and nine out of 10 for location. She also references one of their most recent additions: the cookery, which you can find out more on The Grand York website.

Her review read: “The North Eastern Railway was one of England’s most powerful businesses when it commissioned this showcase of wealth as its headquarters in 1906.

“These days, the elegant Edwardian edifice, minutes from York Minster, is home to two restaurants, including one that features in the Michelin Guide, a buzzy bar, a spa and pool in the old vaults, and a cookery school so swanky that it puts the set of MasterChef to shame.

Heritage Suite - Roman House. (Pic credit: The Grand York)

“The hotel’s 207 bedrooms are split between those that celebrate its heritage and 100 that sit firmly in the 21st-century camp. Full marks to the friendly team for providing a service that never veers off track.”

General manager at The Grand, Simon Mahon, said: “This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our extraordinary team.

“From our passionate staff members to our talented chefs and diligent housekeeping team, each and every member of The Grand York family plays a vital role in delivering exceptional experiences to our guests.

“The Grand is incredibly proud to be acknowledged for our commitment to providing unparalleled Yorkshire hospitality, we are delighted that our three AA Rosette restaurant Legacy and our unique cookery school were singled out with such positive words!