Located in the scenic village of Mill Bank, Clough Side provides a peaceful, quiet space situated in a secluded and private woodland setting.

The property with a guide price of £850,000 maintains its period features throughout including high ceilings and skirtings while also offering stunning views of the rural countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property has a solid oak door entrance which leads to a hallway featuring underfloor heating and is finished with Victorian Quartz tiled flooring. Off the hallway lies a cloakroom, WC, dining room, lounge, dining kitchen, and a self-contained studio offering an ideal room for older children or parents to have their own sanctuary space.

Stunning five-bedroom, Edwardian-style property for sale at £850,000. (Pic credit: Charnock Bates)

The studio has built-in storage and utility space, along with kitchen facilities including plumbing for a washing machine, space for a dryer. Inside the room there is also a walk-in shower cubicle.

The spacious dining kitchen offers a place to cook and dine, and benefits from an original Inglenook fireplace housing a multi-fuel stove and granite worktops.

The dining room has all the period features you would expect from an Edwardian-style property, with high skirting, coving and a ceiling rose. A coal fire with an Adam-style mantel, marble hearth and surround provide the focal point for the room.

Inside the spacious dining kitchen at Clough Side. (Pic credit: Charnock Bates)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spacious lounge lies off the dining room, with a bay window offering views of the rural surroundings and French doors opening out into the south-facing garden and allowing in ample natural light.

An open, grand-carved solid wooden staircase leads you to the first floor which boasts the property’s five double bedrooms and the bathroom.

The main bedroom benefits from an en-suite WC, a walk-in wardrobe and dressing room. A prominent feature in the bedroom are the dual aspect windows which offer far-reaching views of the countryside.

The property’s other four bedrooms all offer walk-in wardrobes, with one benefitting from a fully tiled en-suite with walk-in shower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the outside, a track takes you to the gated access at Clough Side, adding to the feeling of seclusion at the property. Once you go through the gates, at the end of the driveway is a double garage and a spacious original stone-built outhouse with power and lighting.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Clough Side is a fantastic Edwardian-style property with a wealth of period features and offering picturesque views of the surrounding countryside.

“With five double bedrooms and a self-contained studio, it is perfect for those with older children or elderly parents to have their own space while still being close to family.

“We encourage anyone interested in Clough Side to contact our office today to book to viewing and experience this beautiful, tranquil property firsthand.”