The new real estate firm is named Mr and Mr Child after husband and husband James and Steven Child, who were both born and bred in West Yorkshire.

They met in 2018 and got engaged 12 months later. They gained a son, Harris, in 2021 and married a year later.

“As if that wasn’t enough, we decided to put our relationship to the ultimate test and launch our own business,” says James.

A new agency

So far, so good as the impressive couple each has their own strengths when it comes to the business of selling property.

James has a BSc Estate Management degree and is a registered valuer and chartered surveyor with over 20 years experience. Those who follow the sport will also know him as a much respected former professional rugby league and Super League referee who retired after the 2022 World Cup.

Steven, a born creative, has a background in sales and visual merchandising.

“When we decided to take the plunge to launch our own company, estate agency was the obvious choice,” says James.

The couple with their son

The decision was cemented by their success in selling their own homes and by seeing how some estate agents could do better.

James sold his first house off market without an agent. Together, he and Steven later agreed the sale of their home within a matter of days and achieved over the asking price.

“We were unimpressed by the estate agent and so we took charge of the sale ourselves. We did everything from the valuation, staging, styling, photography, description and even negotiating the offers. It was these experiences that taught us that we could provide a different form of estate agency,” says James.

One of the differences is that they plan to focus on extra special properties and they sum it up thus: “From quaint cottages to grand estates, architecturally designed homes to converted chapels, Mr & Mr Child only choose to market the most intriguing homes.

“There’s no minimum value required, we simply seek properties that excite us. If it inspires us, we’re confident it will inspire our buyers too.”

They have also devised their own marketing formula, including a discussion with the vendor about the property’s presentation, which is where some estate agents fear to tread in case they upset a would-be seller by questioning their taste.

Mr and Mr Child describe it as “discussing collaborative ideas to enhance your home’s market appeal and leaving a lasting impression through effective styling and staging.

“This could include rearranging furniture and adding stylish accessories,” says Steven who adds: “We will be respectful when suggesting ideas.”

There is also videography to create mini films telling would-be buyers about the property and the area.

The brochure wording will come from a professional copywriter, all viewings will be hosted by the agency and there will be a bespoke For Sale board with a picture of the house. The brochure is designed as a sales tool and keepsake.

The couple will focus initial efforts on the Otley and Harrogate area before expanding and the fee will be one and a half per cent, which is little higher than some agents charge but reflects the amount of time and effort involved.

James, 40, who grew up in a homophobic era when the reviled Section 28 amendment came into force banning homosexuality being discussed in schools or being promoted in any way, is looking forward to the new venture and is already a hero for many after he came out in 2021 and revealed his sexuality on a BBC sports podcast on LGBT.

That and public speaking engagements helped kill the rumours and the taunts he got on and off the pitch. He says: “It was hard growing up in that era because there was a lack of role models. The only gay people you saw on TV were drag queens who were great but I didn’t identify with them.

“It was an open secret by the time I came out publicly but the response was mostly very positive from players, fans and the public.”

He has much to be proud of this month when the LGBT community celebrate the right to freedom to be themselves.

Labelling their estate agency Mr and Mr is a case in point and while there will still be the odd home seller who cannot accept diversity, that’s fine. It’s ok as they won’t be our type of customers,” says James.