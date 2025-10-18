The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their three bedroom semi in north Leeds offered exactly what they needed in retirement - space for family, a good neighbourhood and the chance to be hands-on grandparents.

But since Richard died a decade ago, Irene, now 83, finds herself increasingly anxious about the realities of growing older in the home she loves.

"I love where I live and I don’t want to move,” she says. “I have lovely neighbours who do a lot for me but it’s a big house for one person and I do worry about how I’ll manage when I’m less mobile.”

Age UK has warned that leaving older people in unsuitable accommodation risks placing further pressure on the NHS, social care services and public finances. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Her concerns are far from unique. This week Age UK urged the Government to tackle what it describes as a chronic shortage of housing suitable for those making their final move in later life.

The charity argued that too many older people are living in homes that will not support them as their mobility and health needs change.

Rather than focusing solely on specialist retirement developments, Age UK wants a national housing strategy that recognises that most older people will continue to live in “mainstream” properties.

It says more needs to be done to support people aged between 50 and 75 who are likely to be making their last home move.

In its Late Movers report, the charity highlights growing concern over the affordability, accessibility and condition of housing for people in later life.

Yorkshire’s property experts agree that there isn’t enough choice for people who need properties they can adapt as they age.

Simon Blyth, of Simon Blyth estate agents in Huddersfield, says: “There isn’t enough choice of suitable properties to give people confidence to move, so they remain in homes they have lived in for many years.

"All of a sudden it becomes a bit of a burden. If there was an alternative for them to move to sooner, most people would. The world does not exist on three and four bedroom detached houses.”

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, adds: “The demands of downsizers are as diverse as those climbing the housing ladder, but they are often frustrated by a lack of supply.

"Whilst there are multiple retirement specific schemes across Yorkshire, many downsizers prefer a higher degree of independence and aren’t attuned to apartment living.

"There is often a clash between upward and downward movers who end up chasing the same property types, as well as bungalows because there’s an acute shortage of these land hungry but incredibly popular properties which can deliver a strong sense of ‘big house’ living, and thus familiarity and comfort.”

Age UK has warned that leaving older people in unsuitable accommodation risks placing further pressure on the NHS, social care services and public finances. In contrast, homes that are adaptable, affordable and in good condition could help people retain independence and stay healthier for longer.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, says: "At the moment, we are miles behind where we should be when it comes to the provision of good quality, easily adaptable homes suitable for our aging population, but the sooner the Government addresses this the quicker we will catch up."

She adds: "Our priority should be to ensure that mainstream housing is suitable for an aging population and that the new mainstream homes being built under the Government's ambitious plans can flex to meet the needs of people as they age."

Neil Jefferson , chief executive at the Home Builders Federation (HBF), adds: "The Government should consider incentives, like stamp duty relief, to help people move at every stage of life. This could include supporting older people to move to homes that better meet their needs, freeing up existing properties and creating movement in the property market."

The findings echo calls by the HomeOwners Alliance for developers to build more bungalows.

Its own research, published last month, suggested that 38 per cent of homeowners aged 55 and over would like a bungalow for their next move. Yet National House Building Council figures show that while bungalows made up 11 per cent of new home registrations in 1990, they accounted for just one per cent in 2024.

For people like Irene, the issue is not a desire to leave a community they value, but the fear of being left in a home they can no longer manage.